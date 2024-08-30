It's no secret that the Oakland Athletics are having a tough season. Not only have they once again failed to field a competitive team, but they are finishing out their final season in Oakland before a controversial relocation to Las Vegas.

However, they may have just accomplished their most unfortunate feat of the season during Thursday's offensive explosion in a heartbreaking 9-10 loss to the Cincinnati Reds.

The A's became the first team in MLB history to have one player hit three-plus home runs (Lawrence Butler) and another player collect five-plus hits (JJ Bleday) and still lose the game according to OptaSTATS.

The A's rallied in the top of the ninth inning, with Butler hitting his third home run of the game to tie the game at 7 and Seth Brown batting in Brent Rooker and Bleday to give Oakland a 9-7 lead. Despite the late offensive surge, the Reds were able to come back and walk it off, with TJ Friedl hitting a walk-off two-run single to win the game.

While the loss had no significant impact on the standings for the A's, it still has to be demoralizing to their young clubhouse to lose a game despite performing so well on the offensive end.

Bright spots for the Oakland A's

Even though it has not necessarily contributed to winning baseball, the A's have had a few bright spots.

Butler, the 24-year-old rookie outfielder who hit three home runs on Thursday, has come out of nowhere and been one of the most impressive young players in baseball. Through 99 games, Butler is slugging .471 with 16 home runs and 12 stolen bases. If the A's can figure out a way to keep Butler in the organization going forward, something they have struggled with recently, he should be a franchise cornerstone as the A's enter a new chapter of their franchise.

Designated hitter Brent Rooker has continued to show that he is one of the best and most underrated hitters in baseball, slugging .563 with 31 home runs and 88 RBI. Shea Langeliers, who currently has hit 22 home runs, is also looking like one of the best offensive catchers in the league.

Most impressively, 25-year-old flamethrower Mason Miller has emerged as a top closer and one of the most valuable young pieces in baseball.

The A's have just about four weeks before they officially relocate. If they can keep hitting the way they did on Thursday, maybe they can give their fans a few more reasons to cheer before officially saying goodbye to Oakland.