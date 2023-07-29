The Seattle Mariners take on the Arizona Diamondbacks. Our MLB odds series has our Mariners Diamondbacks prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Mariners Diamondbacks.

The Arizona Diamondbacks continue to falter. They have been a shell of their former selves since the All-Star break. They have won only three times since the second half of the season began on July 14. They were 50-34 on July 1. Now they're 55-49. They would be out of the playoffs if the season ended today. Fortunately for Arizona, the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants both lost on Friday night. The D-Backs are still very much in the hunt in the National League West and in the wild card race. They don't have to beat everyone in that tightly-bunched pack; they just have to beat two. They're still right there with everything to play for, but they can't keep sliding.

The Seattle Mariners mounted a big comeback against the Twins in Minnesota last Tuesday. They were in danger of falling under .500 if they had they lost that game. Their late rally pushed them above .500. Two more wins, one on Friday night against the D-Backs in Phoenix, pushed Seattle to 53-50. The Mariners are three games over .500 for just the second time this season. Neither team has much margin for error, magnifying the importance of this weekend series in the desert.

Here are the Mariners-Diamondbacks MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mariners-Diamondbacks Odds

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+138)

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-166)

Over: 9 (-114)

Under: 9 (-106)

How To Watch Mariners vs. Diamondbacks

TV: Root Sports (Mariners) / MLB (Diamondbacks) / MLB Extra Innings

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET/5:10 p.m. PT

*Watch Mariners-Diamondbacks LIVE on fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

The Diamondbacks are in the midst of a downward spiral. They have won back-to-back games only once since July 8. They have won only one series since the All-Star break. This is a young and unproven team which is playing like a young and unproven team, a group which is not ready for prime time. The Mariners aren't an especially strong team, but Seattle went through a playoff push in 2022 and can call forth that experience in the final two months of the season. The Mariners are beginning to play with the urgency of a team which knows it can't give games away. The M's have won five of seven and are picking up momentum.

Arizona starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt has an 8.81 ERA. The Mariners should be able to hammer him and continue their winning ways.

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

The Diamondbacks have played a lot of bad baseball. No, that's not a reason to pick them in this game, but over a 162-game season, even the worst teams or the worst slumps are interrupted by a few good games. Keep in mind that the Mariners have swept only two teams in a series so far this season. They have swept the Oakland Athletics twice and the Colorado Rockies once. Those are two of the worst teams in baseball. Against any half-decent team, the Mariners have not swept a series this season.

Final Mariners-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

The Diamondbacks are in free-fall, and the Mariners have the clear edge in the pitching matchup. The Mariners might not be a supremely trustworthy team from a betting standpoint, but they should be able to score runs against Brandon Pfaadt. If Seattle scores at least five runs — as it did on Friday — it should win with its pitching prowess. Take Seattle.

Final Mariners-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Mariners -1.5