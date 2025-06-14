The WNBA is in a better place when Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark is on the court, making plays and draining deep three-pointers. The superstar returned to the court on Saturday in the contest against the reigning champions, the New York Liberty.

Near the end of the first quarter, Clark nailed three triples to set the crowd in Indianapolis on fire. The Liberty ended the quarter on top 26-24, but Clark scored nine quick points to keep them in the contest. Those shots also give the Fever momentum heading into the second quarter as they are currently beating the Liberty at halftime 53-50.

It's no surprise that Clark is one of the top players in the world, and what she brings to the Fever is irreplaceable. The Fever went 2-3 without Clark, but with her back, they now have a chance to defeat a team that is 9-0. New York is averaging 90 points per game and allowing 71.4 per game. Indiana has already scored 53 points at the half.

Clark is putting on a show against the reigning champions. To add to her 25 points, she has five rebounds and three assists. Sabrina Ionescu leads New York with 17 points, and Breanna Stewart adds 14.

Indiana is 4-5 on the season, which places them third in the Eastern Conference. This is their second meeting against the Liberty after falling in the first matchup 90-88. That contest was also at home in Indiana. The Fever led by eight heading into the fourth quarter but scored only 12 points in the fourth and as a result, lost by two. Clark and the Fever are hoping they hold on to another slim margin.