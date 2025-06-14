When Edmonton Oilers goalie Calvin Pickard valiantly filled in for Stuart Skinner following a 3-0 deficit in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup — performing superbly in a 5-4 overtime victory over the Florida Panthers on Thursday –one major question emerged. Who will start in net for Game 5? Most fans had a clear answer in mind, and head coach Kris Knoblauch is on the same page.

Pickard will get the nod for Saturday night's showdown in Rogers Place, per Chris Johnston of The Athletic. The 33-year-old carries an astonishing 7-0 record during these playoffs and just helped the Oilers secure what could be the season-defining victory. Despite his inconsistencies and Skinner's higher ceiling, it is hard to go away from him right now.

Additionally, Knoblauch is replacing right winger Kasperi Kapanen with Viktor Arvidsson. Defenseman Troy Stecher will remain in despite being benched on Thursday. It goes without saying, but these lineup decisions should greatly affect the outcome of Game 5.

There is no time for lapses. Although Edmonton has consistently displayed its limitless grit in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, maintaining that type of desperation against an incredibly physical Panthers team is difficult to fathom. It is imperative that the Oilers start strong on their home ice. Connor McDavid and the history-making Leon Draisaitl are the obvious tone-setters in this group, but it will take another collective effort to outlast the defending champions.

Calvin Pickard is especially important. He bested two-time Vezina Trophy recipient Sergei Bobrovsky in Game 4, but doing so again will be a demanding chore. Ideally, the rowdy home crowd will be able to propel him forward in the biggest night of his NHL career. If nothing else, he should take great comfort in knowing that his coach and teammates trust him in this pivotal spot.

With the Stanley Cup Final tied 2-2, the Oilers can guarantee that the title goes through Edmonton if it pulls out a victory in Game 5. The puck drops at approximately 8 p.m. ET.