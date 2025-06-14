The St. Louis Cardinals made several key roster moves ahead of their weekend series, with the return of outfielder Jordan Walker serving as the headline. Walker was activated from the injured list and immediately inserted into the starting lineup for Saturday’s game, giving the Cardinals a needed spark in their outfield rotation.

To create room on the roster, the Cardinals optioned outfielder Michael Siani to Triple-A Memphis. Siani, known for his defensive abilities, has struggled at the plate and had primarily been used in late-game situations. His demotion points to the team prioritizing offensive potential as they manage roster depth.

The Athletic’s Katie Woo, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), shared the following information on the platform.

“Jordan Walker is active and in the lineup today. Michael Siani was optioned to Memphis. Brendan Donovan will take BP today, if all goes well, he’ll be back in the lineup on Sunday. Cardinals want to give Nootbaar off until Tuesday, but will use him starting Sunday if needed.”

Infielder Brendan Donovan appears close to a return as well. Donovan, who provides consistent production at the plate, is scheduled to take batting practice Saturday and could be activated as early as Sunday. His .310 batting average and ability to play multiple positions make him a crucial piece for the Cards.

Meanwhile, outfielder Lars Nootbaar is being rested until Tuesday, though he may be available earlier if necessary. Nootbaar has been one of the most consistent bats in the lineup and posted a .980 OPS in July 2024. The club is clearly being cautious as they aim to keep him healthy for the long haul.

These updates highlight the calculated strategy the St. Louis Cardinals are using to maintain competitiveness. The return of Walker, the expected reactivation of Donovan, and the management of Nootbaar’s workload all point to a deliberate effort to balance development with contention.

By optioning Siani, activating Walker, and preparing for Donovan’s return, the Cardinals are looking to build lineup momentum and strengthen their roster for the second half of the season.