The Miami Marlins and the San Diego Padres made a swap just before the 6 p.m. ET MLB trade deadline Tuesday. The Marlins sent first baseman Garrett Cooper to San Diego, while the Padres traded southpaw hurler Ryan Weathers to Miami, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

The Padres are also getting minor league left-handed pitcher Sean Reynolds, per Craig Mish of SportsGrid and the Miami Herald.

This trade comes shortly after San Diego made a five-man trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates that saw the Padres part ways with Jackson Wolf, Estuar Suero, and Alfonso Rivas in exchange for Rich Hill and Ji-Man Choi.

As for the Marlins, it's among the notable moves they made on trade deadline day. They also made a splash a few days earlier when they acquired reliever David Robertson from the New York Mets, who got Ronald Hernandez and Marco Vargas in return.

Weathers, who was taken by the Padres in the first round (seventh overall) of the 2018 MLB Draft, pitched for two and a half seasons in the big leagues for San Diego, beginning in 2021. Before he parted ways with the Padres, Weathers went 1-6 in 2023 to go with a 6.25 ERA and 5.80 FIP. He was sent down to the minors in June.

Garrett is a year removed from his first (and only so far) All-Star campaign. Prior to the Marlins trading him to San Diego, he slashed .296/.426/723 with 13 home runs and 46 RBIs across 324 plate appearances. He can provide more power at the plate for the Padres, as he is currently posting a 4.0 percent home run rate — much higher than his 1.9 HR% in 2022.