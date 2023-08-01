The San Diego Padres are reportedly finalizing a trade to acquire starter Rich Hill and first baseman Ji-Man Choi from the Pittsburgh Pirates, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.

The trade signals that the Padres are buyers and will try to make a run at a wild card spot in the National League. San Diego currently sits at 52-55 on the season, 8.5 games out of first place in the National League West, and are five games out of a wild card spot in the National League.

It is a crowded race in the National League, and the Padres will have to leapfrog a bunch of teams to get in, but it seems they believe that they can do it. The Padres will have to pass the Chicago Cubs, along with three of the San Francisco Giants, Philadelphia Phillies, Arizona Diamondbacks, Miami Marlins and Milwaukee Brewers to make the playoffs. It is unlikely, but the Padres have invested a lot into their team, so they have decided to buy.

The Pirates are receiving prospects Jackson Wolf, Estuar Suarez and Alfonso Rivas in return for Rich Hill and Ji-Man Choi, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

Pittsburgh started the season strong, and it seemed like their young core had taken a step towards being able to contend. However, they fell off and became sellers. They hope the young prospects they received in this deal can help them in the future. Hill and Choi were rentals, so it made sense for the Pirates to move on from them.