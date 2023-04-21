Martin Lawrence has given an update on Jamie Foxx’s recent hospitalization. Lawrence spoke to Extra TV during an interview at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony Thursday (April 20) about how Foxx is currently doing amid his medical emergency last week.

“I hear he’s doing better… My prayers go out for him every night, and just wishing the best for him, one of the best that we got in Hollywood.

“Not only one of the best entertainers but a good person,” Lawrence, 58, added.

Details on Foxx’s medical emergency have not been released.

A source told PEOPLE on Friday (April 14) that he was “steadily improving as he continued to recover.”

Last week, Corrine Foxx, Jamie’s daughter, announced via Instagram of her father’s medical emergency.

“From the Foxx Family,” the message began. “We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.”

She added, “We know how beloved he is and appreciates your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

Another update on Foxx’s condition was made public on Friday (April 14).

“They are running tests and still trying to figure out what exactly happened,” a source told CNN of Foxx’s health scare, which occurred Tuesday (April 11).

Foxx has been in Atlanta filming his upcoming Netflix movie Back in Action alongside Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close.

PEOPLE confirms that the incident did not happen on set, nor was he transported by an emergency vehicle.

A source previously told the publication that Back in Action’s set was “shut down” on Wednesday (April 12) following the lead actor’s health scare. Filming resumed on Thursday using a stand-in for Foxx on set, a source said.

The outlet reports that “one stunt double stood in for Foxx, and a second individual served as a photo double for the Academy Award-winning actor” during Foxx’s absence.

The actor was last seen filming on April 10.