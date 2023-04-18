Jamie Foxx’s health condition has been updated. News broke last week that the actor was hospitalized for an unspecified medical emergency per a statement from his daughter, Corrine Foxx, on social media.

“From the Foxx Family,” the message began via Instagram posted on Wednesday (April 12). “We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.”

She added, “We know how beloved he is and appreciates your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

Now, Foxx’s condition has been updated per CNN. The publication reports that the actor is still hospitalized per a post published Friday (April 14). Another update for the actor has yet to be made public.

“They are running tests and still trying to figure out what exactly happened,” a source told CNN of Foxx’s health scare, which occurred Tuesday (April 11).

Foxx has been in Atlanta filming his upcoming Netflix movie Back in Action, alongside Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close.

PEOPLE confirms that the incident did not happen happen on set nor was he transported by an emergency vehicle.

A source previously also told the publication that Back in Action’s set was “shut down” on Wednesday (April 12) following the lead actor’s health scare. Filming resumed on Thursday using a stand-in for Foxx on set, a source said.

Many of Jamie Foxx’s celebrity friends and former co-stars have reached out to the actor via social media wishing him a speedy recovery.

“Sending my thoughts and prayers to the heavens above to my brother @iamjamiefoxx!!!! Get well and back to yourself SOONER THAN LATER! God willing,” LeBron James tweeted Thursday (April 13).

“A @iamjamiefoxx appreciation post,” the Kerry Washington captioned a throwback photo of the two on the set of Ray. “Sending you all the love and prayers my movie huzbin🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾.”

On Thursday (April 13), TMZ updated their story stating that sources told the tabloid that Jamie Foxx “is doing a lot better,” even joking with his family.