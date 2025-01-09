The Marvel Rivals Season 1 Release Date arrives soon, with new characters, maps, and modes to explore. The Fantastic Four makes their way to the game, and players can use them in the new maps and mode when Season 1 launches. Furthermore, this also means a new Battle Pass will arrive, full of rewards for players to earn. However, when exactly does it launch?
Marvel Rivals Season 1 Release Date – January 10th, 2025
The Marvel Rivals Season 1 Release Date is Friday, January 10th, 2025. The exact times for release are:
- 1am PST
- 4am EST
- 9am GMT
- 10am CET
When it launches, you'll be able to enjoy a season full of new content, including new characters, maps, and a new mode.
Marvel Rivals Season 1 Characters
The Fantastic Four are coming to the game this season! Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman make their way into the game during the first half of the season. Meanwhile, players can expect to see The Human Torch and The Thing enter the game during the season's second half.
Overall, the Season 1 Characters include:
- Invisible Woman
- Mr. Fantastic
- The Human Torch
- The Thing
New Maps & Mode for Marvel Rivals Season 1
Overall Marvel Rivals adds three new maps to the game:
- Empire of Eternal Night: Central Park
- Empire of Eternal Night: Midtown
- Empire of Eternal Night: Sanctum Sanctorum
Furthermore, the game is receiving a new mode called Doom Match. This mode, fit for 8-12 players, requires specific amount of KOs to be achieved. However, only the top 50% of players will win, so you'll need to be aggressive enough to rack up some KOs. Playing safe and avoiding danger may keep you alive, but you might not win the match.
Marvel Rivals Season 1 Battle Pass Details
Lastly, the new season includes a brand new Battle Pass. It's premium Battle pass includes Eternal Nightfalls skins as well others. Overall, it costs $10 USD, or 990 lattice. However, you can earn lattice by unlocking rewards throughout the season. The reason for the increased price is because this battle pass is bigger than the original season.
Marvel Rivals Season 1 Balance Changes
Furthermore, the developer released new patch notes. Overall, the following balance changes will be in effect at the launch of Season 1.
Captain America
- Reduce the delay time for shield restoration after releasing Living Legend from 3s to 2s.
- Reduce Liberty Rush cooldown from 12s to 10s.
- Increase base health from 650 to 675.
- Reduce the energy cost for releasing Freedom Charge (ultimate ability) from 3400 to 3100; reduce the additional health provided per second to self after releasing it from 110 to 100.
Doctor Strange
- Reducing the threat range and increasing the defense window of the Sorcerer Supreme.
- Add damage falloff to Maelstrom of Madness and Gamma Maelstrom. Starting at 5 meters and reducing to 70% at 8 meters.
- Slightly decrease the shield value recovery rate after releasing Shield of the Seraphim from 80/s to 70/s.
Thor
- Increase base health from 500 to 525.
- Added immunity to control effects during God of Thunder (ultimate ability).
Hulk
- Reduce the Indestructible Guard gamma shield value for Hero Hulk from 250 to 200.
Venom
- Increase the Symbiotic Resilience bonus health ratio gained per lost health point from 1 to 1.2.
- Increase the base damage of Feast of the Abyss (ultimate ability) from 40 to 50.
Black Panther
- Reduce the additional health provided to self after refreshing Vibranium Marks with Spirit Rend from 40 to 30, and the upper limit of additional health provided from 120 to 75.
Black Widow
- Increase the range of the first effect of Edge Dancer from a 3-meter radius to a 5-meter radius.
- Reduce the time required for Fleet Foot to recover from 0 stamina to full from 12s to 4s.
- Reduce the time required for Electro-Plasma Explosion (ultimate ability) to reach maximum power from 1s to 0.6s.
Hawkeye
- Slightly reduce the spread angle between every two Blast Arrows.
- Reduce the triggering distance of passive ability Archer's Focus from 60 meters to 40 meters.
- Reduce the maximum additional damage of the passive from 80 to 70.
Hela
- Reduce base health from 275 to 250.
Magik
- Increase Umbral Incursion damage in Darkchild form from 115 to 135.
Moon Knight
- Increase the number of talons generated by Hand of Khonshu (ultimate ability) from 10 to 14.
- Increase the explosion radius of each talon from 4 meters to 5 meters.
Namor
- Adjust the throwing feel of Monstro Spawn and Frozen Spawn. Now, Namor can more accurately throw them to the desired location.
Psylocke
- Now Dance of the Butterfly (ultimate ability) will check for barriers (including Magneto's Metal Bulwark, Hulk's Indestructible Guard, etc.).
The Punisher
- Slightly reduce the spread of Deliverance.
Scarlet Witch
- Increase Chaos Control's fixed damage from 50/s to 60/s.
- Reduce the percentage damage per second from 5% to 3%.
- Increase Chthonian Burst's projectile damage from 30 to 35.
Storm
- Increase Wind Blade projectile speed from 100m/s to 150m/s and left-click damage from 50 to 55.
- Increase Bolt Rush damage from 70 to 80.
- After releasing Omega Hurricane (ultimate ability), the bonus health provided for herself will be increased from 350 to 450. Moreover, following its conclusion, the extra health will no longer vanish instantly but will instead diminish at a rate of 100 per second.
Squirrel Girl
- Addition of a new effect to the Unbeatable Squirrel Tsunami (ultimate ability): the squirrels will rush towards the nearest enemy after bouncing instead of bouncing randomly.
- Reduce the squirrel tsunami health from 600 to 300.
Winter Soldier
- Increase the bonus health provided by Bionic Hook and Tainted Voltage from 30 to 40.
- Increase Roterstern's projectile damage from 70 to 75.
- Reduce the area damage from 70 to 65 and reduce damage decay from 65% at 40 meters to 60%.
- Increase base health from 250 to 275.
Wolverine
- Increase base health from 300 to 350.
- Overall, reduce the damage reduction ratio provided by Undying Animal from 50% to 40%.
Cloak & Dagger
- Reduce Dagger Storm cooldown from 15s to 12s.
- Increase the number of dashes in Eternal Bond (ultimate ability) from 3 to 4.
Jeff the Land Shark
- Adjust It's Jeff! (ultimate ability) range from a 10m sphere to a 10m radius, 5m high cylindrical spell field.
- Increase the healing of Joyful Splash from 140/s to 150/s.
Luna Snow
- Increase the interval for switching between healing and damage in Fate of Both Worlds from 0.1s to 0.5s.
Mantis
- Reduce Nature's Favor (passive) movement boost from 2.5m/s to 1.5m/s.
Rocket Raccoon
- Increase the healing of Repair Mode from 60 per/s to 70 per/s.
Team-Up Abilities
Hawkeye + Black Widow:
- Reduce Hawkeye’s season bonus from 20% to 15%.
Hela + Thor + Loki:
- Reduce Hela’s season bonus from 20% to 15%.
Luna Snow + Namor:
- Overall, increase Frozen Spawn damage from 25 to 27.
- Increase Frozen Spawn slowing effect applied to hit enemies from 25% to 30%.
- Increase berserk state Frozen Spawn damage from 16 to 18.
Rocket Raccoon + The Punisher + Winter Soldier:
- Reduce the cooldown of Ammo Invention from 45s to 40s.
Scarlet Witch + Magneto:
- Overall, increase Metallic Fusion projectile damage from 55 to 60.
- Increase Metallic Fusion spell field damage from 30 to 35.
Thor + Storm + Captain America:
- Overall, reduce the cooldown of Charged Gale from 20s to 15s.
- Increase the damage of Charged Gale from 50 to 55.
Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the Marvel Rivals Season 1 Release Date. We look forward to playing with the new characters in the new maps and mode. Furthermore, we look forward to unlocking some new skins with some of our favorite characters. We hope you enjoy the newest season!
