The Marvel Rivals Season 1 Release Date arrives soon, with new characters, maps, and modes to explore. The Fantastic Four makes their way to the game, and players can use them in the new maps and mode when Season 1 launches. Furthermore, this also means a new Battle Pass will arrive, full of rewards for players to earn. However, when exactly does it launch?

Marvel Rivals Season 1 Release Date – January 10th, 2025

The Marvel Rivals Season 1 Release Date is Friday, January 10th, 2025. The exact times for release are:

1am PST

4am EST

9am GMT

10am CET

When it launches, you'll be able to enjoy a season full of new content, including new characters, maps, and a new mode.

Marvel Rivals Season 1 Characters

The Fantastic Four are coming to the game this season! Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman make their way into the game during the first half of the season. Meanwhile, players can expect to see The Human Torch and The Thing enter the game during the season's second half.

Overall, the Season 1 Characters include:

Invisible Woman

Mr. Fantastic

The Human Torch

The Thing

New Maps & Mode for Marvel Rivals Season 1

Overall Marvel Rivals adds three new maps to the game:

Empire of Eternal Night: Central Park

Empire of Eternal Night: Midtown

Empire of Eternal Night: Sanctum Sanctorum

Furthermore, the game is receiving a new mode called Doom Match. This mode, fit for 8-12 players, requires specific amount of KOs to be achieved. However, only the top 50% of players will win, so you'll need to be aggressive enough to rack up some KOs. Playing safe and avoiding danger may keep you alive, but you might not win the match.

Marvel Rivals Season 1 Battle Pass Details

Lastly, the new season includes a brand new Battle Pass. It's premium Battle pass includes Eternal Nightfalls skins as well others. Overall, it costs $10 USD, or 990 lattice. However, you can earn lattice by unlocking rewards throughout the season. The reason for the increased price is because this battle pass is bigger than the original season.

Marvel Rivals Season 1 Balance Changes

Furthermore, the developer released new patch notes. Overall, the following balance changes will be in effect at the launch of Season 1.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the Marvel Rivals Season 1 Release Date. We look forward to playing with the new characters in the new maps and mode. Furthermore, we look forward to unlocking some new skins with some of our favorite characters. We hope you enjoy the newest season!

