Marvel Snap revealed its roadmap for 2023, revealing its plans for what’s to come next year to the card game.

Mobile Snap is a card game featuring various prominent Marvel heroes and villains. Although it’s only been out for a few months, it’s already made a name for itself. In fact, Marvel Snap won Best Mobile Game during The Game Awards 2022, something that came as a surprise to many. Now, Second Dinner, the game’s developers, released a road map for Marvel Snap, giving us an idea of what to expect in the card game. They split the upcoming features into three parts: Coming Soon, In Development, and In Concept. Let’s go through the plans they revealed in the Marvel Snap roadmap.

Coming Soon Features

These are the features players can expect to arrive at Marvel Snap early 2023. The biggest feature in this list is the Battle Mode vs Friends. Battle Mode is a new mode coming to the game which allows players to, well, battle with their friends. In this game mode, players start with 10 health and fight each other as normal. The winning player then deals damage to their opponent. The damage they deal doubles if the winning player Snapped. The players then repeat this until only one of them has HP left. The players also use the same deck all throughout. This mode will have a match code system that will allow players to quickly battle their friends. Second Dinner aims to release this game mode “in the next month or two”, so expect this feature to arrive very early next year.

Marvel Snap is also getting a Name Change functionality. It’s currently unknown if this is a paid function, or if it’s free. We also don’t know if players can keep changing their names. Other than that, Marvel Snap is implementing a feature that lets players see the Artist Credits and Infinity Split mods of a given card. Finally, Russian and Vietnamese Language support is coming to the game.

In Development Features

These are the features you will probably see in the middle of the year. They described these features as those that are “actively being developed, iterated, and improved upon.” One of these features is the Smart Deck feature. As a card game player myself, I sometimes have trouble finishing my decks after I’ve added my win condition. The Smart Deck can help in this situation, as it will automatically complete your deck for you. With just a click of a button, the Smart Deck will complete your deck, putting in cards that will (hopefully) make your deck run smoothly.

They are also introducing a new Unranked Mode, which is a more casual experience. Players don’t gain or lose Ranks or Cubes in this mode. However, they can still make progress in their missions. This is the perfect place to test out any new decks or strategies you may have before bringing it to a Ranked match. Speaking of, they’re also planning of using Battle Mode in “fun new ways” with new Competitive modes. We will have to wait for more details regarding this. Finally, they are implementing a PC Widescreen UI. Currently, the game launches in a portrait window, something that some players find weird, especially on PC. This should help PC players make use of their entire screen.

In Concept Features

There are no definite details or dates regarding these features, but players can expect to hear more about them in the future. These features are not in development yet as of right now but are ones Second Dinner wants to implement in the future. Let me list down all of the In Concept plans here:

Guilds (Social Systems)

Infinity Rank Leaderboard

Collectible Emotes & Card Emojis

Mythic Variants

Booster Magnets

Avatars & Titles by Deck

PC Controller Support

Season Cache Improvements

In-Game Events

According to Second Dinner, these are just some of the In Concept features for Marvel Snap. They brought up community feedback, saying that the community’s thoughts on these features will really help. Depending on what the community says, some of these features may have an increased priority, be rescoped, or even be removed altogether. They might even add features if the community wills it. Either way, players can expect these features to arrive late next year, or maybe even the next.

That's all the information we have about the plans revealed in the Marvel Snap 2023 roadmap. You can read more about it on their official website.