The Game Awards 2022 surprised viewers with both video game related and meta bombshells throughout the show.

Biggest Surprises of TGA 2022

Best Mobile Game – Marvel Snap?

One of the biggest surprises was the win for Marvel Snap as Best Mobile Game. The digital collectible card game, developed by Second Dinner and published by Nuverse for PC and mobile, beat out more popular games like Genshin Impact, Apex Legends Mobile, and Tower of Fantasy to take home the award. Marvel Snap initially released in October 2022.

Another unexpected moment at the Game Awards came from the appearance of Al Pacino. The legendary actor took to the stage to crack some jokes and award some of the night’s winners.

Animal the Muppet also got some screentime during The Game Awards 2022, simping for Malenia and cheering on Kojima, as well as presenting some of the winning games with their TGA2022 trophy.

Animal is in the building. We repeat, ANIMAL from the MUPPETS is in the building. 🥁 #TheGameAwardspic.twitter.com/FMGhPV0k1h — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 9, 2022

While we’re on the non-human topic, viewers were treated with an unsettling Crash Bandicoot appearance on-stage. He went on to be snubbed by his friends on a Zoom call, then announced Crash Team Rumble.

Hideo Kojima himself also made an appearance at the event to present the highly anticipated sequel to Death Stranding. The game, simply titled DS2, was revealed with a new trailer and some words from Kojima himself. The video game personality was reluctant to share more details about DS2, but told fans to keep their eyes peeled for some easter eggs and details he hid in the trailer. “I had the story written before the pandemic, but after experiencing the pandemic I rewrote the story from scratch,” Kojima said through his interpreter. “I also didn’t want to predict any more futures, so I rewrote it.”

In addition to his ongoing podcast, Kojima is planning another completely new title and other visual projects, apart from DS2.

Buckle up for this global announcement from one of the industry’s most visionary game studios! #DS2@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN#TheGameAwardspic.twitter.com/BHbKdUKKbv — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 9, 2022

Finally, it was announced that Idris Elba will be joining the world of Cyberpunk 2077 as FIA Agent Solomon Reed in the game’s upcoming DLC, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. This adds yet another big name to its already star-studded cast.

Introducing Idris Elba as Solomon Reed, an FIA Agent for the NUSA. Team up and take on an impossible mission of espionage & survival in #PhantomLiberty, a spy-thriller expansion for #Cyberpunk2077 set in an all new district of Night City. Coming 2023 to PC, PS5 & Xbox Series X|S. pic.twitter.com/jjTuv5PDXA — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) December 9, 2022

When viewers thought the excitement was over after Elden Ring was announced Game of the Year, the stage was crashed by a kid.