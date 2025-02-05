ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Maryland is arguably the hottest team in the Big Ten, while Ohio State is treading water right now but can get a giant win at home in this matchup. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Maryland-Ohio State prediction and pick.

Maryland is 17-5 after starting the season with notable wins against Villanova, Ohio State, UCLA, Nebraska, Illinois, and Wisconsin. They have losses against Marquette, Purdue, Washington, Oregon, and Northwestern. Maryland has been a balanced team, but Derik Queen and Ja'Kobi Gillespie are the best players for the Terrapins and will be key in this road matchup.

Ohio State is 13-9 this season, with quality wins against Texas, Rutgers, Kentucky, Purdue, and Iowa. However, they also have big losses against Texas A&M, Pitt, Maryland, Auburn, Michigan State, Oregon, Wisconsin, Indiana, and Illinois. Bruce Thornton needs to show up and play well for the Buckeyes to have any chance in a game they need to win for their NCAA Tournament hopes

Here are the Maryland-Ohio State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Maryland-Ohio State Odds

Maryland: +1.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +106

Ohio State: -1.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -128

Over: 146.5 (-115)

Under: 146.5 (-105)

How to Watch Maryland vs. Ohio State

Time: 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT

TV: FS1

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Maryland Will Cover The Spread/Win

Maryland's offense has been one of the best in the Big Ten and is very consistent. They score 83 points per game, have a 48.4% field goal percentage, and a 37.2% three-point shooting percentage. They are 19th in adjusted offensive efficiency with a 119.1 rating on KenPom. Five different Terrapins are averaging over double digits in scoring, and Derik Queen leads the team with 15 points per game from down low.

Ja'Kobi Gillespie also leads the team in assists at 4.7 per game, averaging 15.4 assists per game. The Terrapins have been dominant on this side of the court, with one of the most consistent offenses in the Big Ten. They should have no issues scoring against an Ohio State defense that has struggled to find consistency as a team. I trust the Terrapins more on this side of the court.

The Terrapins' defense has been great this season and is second only to UCLA in the Big Ten. They allow 65.5 points per game, 41.5% from the field, and 31.5% from behind the arc. They are also 23rd in defensive rating on KenPom, with a 95.2 rating. The Terrapins' frontcourt has been great and is key to Maryland's success with Julian Reese and Queen.

Reese is the rebounding leader with 9.1 per game and the block leader with 1.5 per game. When you look at their on-ball defense, two different Terrapins average at least one steal, and Gillespie leads the team with 1.9 steals per game. Maryland has the defense to match up with Ohio State very well. This is a matchup that favors the Terrapins on the road.

Ohio State's defense has pieces but left much to be desired as a unit. They allow 71.4 points per game, 40.7% from the field, and 28.9% from behind the arc. The frontcourt has not been playing well and needs to show up for the Buckeyes to have any chance in this matchup. Devin Royal leads the team in rebounds with 7.4 per game.

Evan Mahaffey is also the block leader, averaging one per game. Finally, Micah Parrish and Meechie Johnson Jr. are the best on-ball defenders for the Buckeyes and are tied for the team lead in steals with 1.2 per game. Ohio State's defense has potential, but their lack of consistency will be a struggle in this game against Maryland.

Why Ohio State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Ohio State's offense has been its biggest strength and key to getting them back on the bubble. The team scores 80 points per game, has a field goal percentage of 47.6%, and has a three-point percentage of 37.9%. The Buckeyes' adjusted offensive efficiency rating on KenPom is 32nd in the country, at 117.4.

The balance has been great, with four different Buckeyes averaging double digits in scoring, and Bruce Thornton is the best scorer on the team, averaging 17.1 points per game. Thornton is also the team leader in assists, with 4.2 per game.

The Buckeyes need to distribute and pass the ball more effectively as an offense because they only average 13.5 assists per game. Ohio State should find some success on offense because they are so consistent, but it won't be easy.

Final Maryland-Ohio State Prediction & Pick

Maryland is the more trustworthy team coming into this game against Ohio State. Maryland has the defense to shut down Ohio State and the offense to score consistently against the Buckeyes. The Terrapins are the better team overall, and they should win and cover in a close game in Columbus.

Final Maryland-Ohio State Prediction & Pick: Maryland +1.5 (-102)