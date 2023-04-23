Masataka Yoshida had a performance to remember in the Boston Red Sox’s 12-5 road win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday.

Yoshida made a bit of history in the eighth inning of the contest. The left fielder first belted a solo home run in the inning, connecting on a 76.4 mph curveball pitch from Brewers reliever Matt Bush to provide Boston with a 5-4 lead.

Yoshida once again stepped up to the plate later in the inning with a grand opportunity to essentially put the game away for the American League East powerhouse. The rookie outfielder wound up doing just that, as he slugged the first grand slam of his MLB career off of an 84.5 mph slider pitch from Brewers reliever Javy Guerra.

Boston opened up a commanding eight-run lead with Yoshida’s second home run of the inning.

Masataka Yoshida's second homer of the inning was SLAMMED to right! 😱 pic.twitter.com/ySDpYYy01V — MLB (@MLB) April 23, 2023

Overall, Yoshida became just the fourth rookie in MLB history to record two home runs in a single inning, and the first since Joe Pepitone did so in the 1962 season with the New York Yankees.

Masataka Yoshida is the 4th rookie in MLB history with two home runs in an inning and the first since Joe Pepitone in 1962. pic.twitter.com/pVthttN7Si — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 23, 2023

Yoshida finished with six RBI in Boston’s victory against Milwaukee, which sure was much-needed for him considering that he entered Sunday with a .213 batting average this year. He has also tallied 15 RBI in 17 games played, and he now boasts a slugging percentage of .400 in his rookie campaign.

The Red Sox clinched a road series win over the Brewers, moving to a 12-11 record on the season. They will now look ahead to a three-game road series against the Baltimore Orioles beginning on Monday.