Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman has continued to make the most out of his potent start to the 2023 regular season.

Rutschman did not have his way for much of the Orioles’ series finale against the Oakland Athletics on Thursday. The second-year catcher failed to reach base in each of his first four at-bats of the contest.

Rutschman made everyone forget about his sluggish start to the game, as he slugged the first walk-off home run of his career during the bottom of the ninth inning. He connected on a 93 mph four-seam fastball from Athletics reliever Trevor May to move Baltimore back over the .500 mark.

ADLEY RUTSCHMAN’S FIRST WALK-OFF HOMER IN THE BIGS 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Nwm5a71y1C — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 13, 2023

After the game, Rutschman took some time to share just what went through his mind when he made contact with May’s four-seam fastball pitch.

“Honestly, I just kind of like blacked out — I don’t know,” Rutschman said. “It was one of those moments that you hit it and you just kind of start running because you don’t know what’s going on.

“I’m glad it went over the fence.”

Rutschman currently leads the Orioles in multiple stats this season, including batting average (.373).

The Orioles will now look ahead to a three-game road series against the Chicago White Sox beginning on Friday.