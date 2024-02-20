This series is taking the streamer to new heights.

Apple TV+ is flying high with its new series Masters of the Air, as it's become the most-watched series launched on the platform.

Along with lifting off with more viewers in its opening weekend than any other show on the streamer, viewership climbed 65% worldwide, Variety reports. Apple TV+ states they maintained double-digit growth in 100 territories as well. That said, the streamer has released no actual streaming hours, so that part remains unknown.

About Masters of the Air

According to Steven Spielberg's Amblin Television, the official synopsis is: “Based on the compelling non-fiction book by Donald L. Miller, Masters of the Air follows the true, deeply personal story of an American bomber squadron in World War II who brought the war to Hitler's doorstep.”

The show is focused on the 100th Bomb Group, which carried out dangerous missions over Nazi Germany.

Spielberg is an executive producer, along with Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman. Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey are co-executive producers, along with Steven Shareshian, John Orioff, and Graham Yost.

It stars Austin Butler (Major Gale Cleven), Callum Turner (Major Jon Egan), Sawyer Spielberg (Roy Frank Claytor), and Barry Keoghan (Lt. Curtis Biddick). Nate Mann, Anthony Boyle, Rafferty Law, and Ncuti Gatwa also have roles.

This milestone with the series surpasses other hits on the streamer, including The Morning Show, Severance, and Hijack.

Currently, it's releasing new episodes weekly. The next one will be out on Friday, Feb. 23, and the series finale will be on March 15.

With Master of the Air soaring in popularity, it's bound to keep its momentum up through the finale. It will be hard for any new series that comes along on Apple TV+ to fly past the show's success.