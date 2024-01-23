The actor did a spin to win before the interview.

Viewers watching This Morning were in for a big surprise when star Elvis-star Austin Butler popped in for Monday's Spin To Win segment.

He was there for an interview alongside Master of Air co-star Callum Turner. However, the Daily Mail reports he hopped in to help out with Spin To Win with hosts Dermot O'Leary and Sian Welby.

During the interview, the two chatted about the upcoming Apple+ feature.

“We played two of the pilots that a lot of the young guys looked up to,” Butler said of his role in the new series.

“These guys really changed the direction of the war,” Callum added.

Meanwhile, the actor is celebrating the release of Masters of the Air. The premiere of the film was in London on Monday. Austin wore a three-piece grey suit and posed with many thumbs-up for the cameras.

“From Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, and Gary Goetzman — the producers of Band of Brothers and The Pacific. During World War II, airmen risk their lives with the 100th Bomb Group, a brotherhood forged by courage, loss, and triumph,” Apple TV+ says of the series.

It's based on Donald L. Miller's book of the same name, Esquire reports. The nine-episode series will also feature Ncuti Gatwa. The screenplay was penned by Graham Yost and John Orloff.

The first two episodes will be on Apple TV+ on Jan 26, 2024. From there, they will continue weekly through March 15.

Austin Butler must be spinning with pride over this new World War II series.