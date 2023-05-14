Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He covers all combat sports, from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advice or some breaking news, Garrett is your guy.

Matt Brown responds to Conor McGregor’s comments about the knockout record being tied this past weekend. Brown turned back time this weekend at UFC Charlotte with a brutal first-round knockout against Court McGee. He timed a beautiful right-hand counter that sat down McGee that follow-up shots weren’t even necessary.

The knockout was the 16th of his career and the 13th in his UFC career. That has tied him for the most knockouts in UFC history with only one other person, “The Black Beast” Derrick Lewis. That knockout victory sparked some talk from one of the most active fighters on Twitter, “The Notorious” Conor McGregor.

Matt Brown, at 42 years of age, now holds the joint highest KO’s inside the UFC with 13KO’s. Him and “The Beast” Lewis are tied. I hold 8 KO’s inside the UFC currently, at 34 years of age.

I’m getting this record. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 14, 2023

Conor McGregor is 8 years younger than Matt Brown and believes that he can go out there and eclipse Brown’s historic run of knockouts in the UFC. McGregor already has 8 knockouts in his 10 wins inside the octagon and would only need 5 more to tie and 6 to be the sole knockout king.

When Matt Brown heard about Conor McGregor wanting to take the record, he had a proposal for him.

Conor McGregor wants the KO record, so Matt Brown has a proposal… 👀 pic.twitter.com/pUh6uXtmzl — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) May 14, 2023

He tells McGregor that if he wants the knockout record that he can fight him for it. We all know that he is getting ready for a fight against Michael Chandler later this year but a fight with Brown certainly would be a fun fight for the fans, just pure violence.

Matt Brown has already made a great call out of Bryan Barberena after his bonus-winning knockout of Court McGee. That would be a sensational fight between two longtime vets of the UFC that will do nothing but stand and trade in the center of the octagon. We will have to wait and see what Brown will do next but whoever he fights you can expect an absolute barn burner as always!