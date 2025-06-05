Joe Pyfer has had enough of the “fraud checked” label. At UFC 316 media day, the surging middleweight prospect addressed the MMA community’s favorite insult after his decision loss to Jack Hermansson, and he didn’t hold back. In a pointed statement, Pyfer argued that his defeat was nothing like the so-called “fraud check” that fans and pundits love to throw around. Instead, Pyfer redirected the term squarely at fellow prospect Bo Nickal, whose recent TKO loss to Reinier de Ridder sent shockwaves through the division.

"I didn't get fraud checked. Let's redefine what fraud checked means. If anybody got fraud checked, it's Bo Nickal."#UFC316's Joe Pyfer says his first octagon loss is not comparable to Bo Nickal's.

The message was clear, Pyfer doesn’t see his setback as evidence that he was overhyped or exposed, unlike what he claims happened to Nickal.

What Does “Fraud Checked” Really Mean?

The term “fraud checked” has become MMA’s go-to for describing fighters who, after a wave of hype, are exposed as not being as good as advertised. It’s a label that stings, especially for rising stars with big promotional pushes. Pyfer, however, insists the label is being misapplied to his own UFC journey.

Pyfer explained that his loss to Hermansson was a close, competitive affair where he wasn’t dominated, finished, or embarrassed. He pointed to the circumstances around the fight, his first main event, his first five-rounder, and coming in less than 100%. Despite the adversity, Pyfer went the distance, losing a narrow decision.

“A lot of people focus on my fight with Jack Hermansson, which is understandable. That was my first major event, my initial significant challenge, and I entered that fight not at my best due to various issues. It wasn’t my finest showing, but I wasn’t knocked out, I didn’t get submitted, and I definitely wasn’t fraud checked. If we’re talking about who got fraud checked, it would be Bo Nickal, as he was finished in his first loss. I, on the other hand, lost by a split decision, essentially three rounds to two.”

Remember when Jack Hermansson boxed the ears off Pyfer then disappeared without a trace for 16 months

Pyfer’s argument is simple: a “fraud check” is when a fighter is thoroughly exposed, finished, dominated, or shown to be out of their depth. By his definition, a hard-fought decision loss to a top-10 veteran doesn’t qualify.

Bo Nickal: The Real “Fraud Check”?

Pyfer’s comments weren’t just about defending his own reputation, they were a direct shot at Bo Nickal. Once considered the UFC’s next can’t-miss superstar, Nickal’s aura of invincibility took a major hit when Reinier de Ridder finished him with a brutal knee to the body at UFC Des Moines. Nickal, a three-time NCAA Division I wrestling champion, was touted as a future champion but was stopped in the second round by the more experienced de Ridder.

REINIER DE RIDDER KNOCKS OUT BO NICKAL TO HAND HIM HIS FIRST MMA LOSS 😱 #UFCDESMOINES

The MMA world pounced. Social media was flooded with “fraud checked” memes, and Nickal faced a wave of criticism for his performance. Many saw the loss as proof that Nickal’s wrestling pedigree wasn’t enough to carry him through the upper echelon of the division.

Pyfer seized on this moment, using it to draw a clear distinction between his own loss and Nickal’s. According to Pyfer, Nickal’s defeat, where he was finished and his weaknesses exposed, fits the textbook definition of a “fraud check.”

“Let’s redefine what fraud checked is. If anybody got fraud checked, we could say it’s Bo Nickal. He got finished on his first loss. I lost a split, basically a split decision, three rounds to one or to two. So it is what it is.”

Bo Nickal Responds to the “Fraud Check” Label

For his part, Bo Nickal has handled the criticism with humility. In interviews following the de Ridder fight, Nickal acknowledged the backlash but refused to let it define him.

.@NoBickal responds to the 'fraud check' claims: "I believe that one loss doesn't define me. Even if I lose again, I could lose 2,3,4,5 times… I'm not gonna quit. I'm just gonna keep getting better and keep improving… I just want to keep getting better at fighting."

Nickal’s focus remains on improving as a fighter, and he’s made it clear that he won’t be deterred by the noise.

With Pyfer set to face Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 316, the stakes are higher than ever. A win would put him back on track and further validate his claim that he’s no fraud. For Nickal, the path forward is about rebuilding and proving that one loss doesn’t erase his potential.