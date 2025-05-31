The UFC lightweight division thrives on drama, and this week, Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett and Arman Tsarukyan delivered a masterclass in social media warfare. What began as a fiery soundbite from Pimblett quickly escalated into a full-blown back-and-forth, with both men trading insults and accusations, though, as it turns out, only one seems interested in settling things inside the Octagon.

It all started with Pimblett’s appearance on the Full Send Podcast, where the Liverpool native didn’t hold back when asked about Tsarukyan. In his trademark brash style, Pimblett said:

Paddy Pimblett goes OFF on Arman Tsarukyan 😳 “He’s just a little posh boy who’s had everything handed to him… he’s a little b*tch ass… Arman, you sh*t your pants. You farted and followed through.” Arman, you sh*t your pants. You farted and followed through.” 🎥 @fullsendpodcast #UFC314pic.twitter.com/c2znDT5Ooc — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) April 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

The clip, which quickly went viral, had fans and fighters alike buzzing about a potential grudge match. But Tsarukyan, never one to shy away from a challenge, fired back on X (formerly Twitter), taking aim at Pimblett’s meteoric rise and persona:

says the guy who got the easiest path to the top in ufc just because he’s got a funny accent and budget beatles haircut. I dare you to call me out if you win and we will see who will shit his pants in the octagon when we meet clown @PaddyTheBaddy https://t.co/TKbm1hn5X2 — Arman Tsarukyan UFC (@ArmanUfc) April 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

The exchange set the MMA world ablaze, with fans debating who would come out on top in a potential showdown. Tsarukyan’s jab at Pimblett’s “budget Beatles haircut” and “easy path” struck a chord, as criticisms of Pimblett’s matchmaking and rapid ascent have long been a talking point in MMA circles.

Tsarukyan Calls for a Fight But Pimblett Shuts the Door

With tensions high and the spotlight on both men, Tsarukyan made it clear he wanted to settle the score in the cage. He challenged Pimblett to call him out should he win his next fight, promising to expose him as a pretender on the biggest stage. Tsarukyan’s confidence was palpable, and many fans began clamoring for the UFC to book the grudge match.

But just as the hype train was leaving the station, Pimblett pumped the brakes. In a candid interview, “The Baddy” made it clear that Tsarukyan isn’t on his radar, and that his sights are set on a much bigger name: Justin Gaethje.

🚨 Paddy Pimblett isn't interested in fighting Arman Tsarukyan, and wants Justin Gaethje next in October “I'm hoping to fight in Abu Dhabi in October… I'd love to fight [Ilia] anyway but he's booked, so I think it's more than likely Justin Gaethje. No one [cares] about Arman… pic.twitter.com/uXdE5jJOwC — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

Pimblett’s comments made waves. Not only did he dismiss Tsarukyan as irrelevant, but he also positioned himself as a legitimate contender for the UFC’s lightweight elite. For Pimblett, a fight with Gaethje is a ticket to title contention and the kind of blockbuster matchup that would electrify fans worldwide.

Tsarukyan, however, wasn’t about to let Pimblett off the hook so easily. He responded once more:

It was obvious you were talking trash with zero intention of backing it up. Your UFC career is built on handouts, hype, and shortcuts to the top. https://t.co/N1uI7km3Ao — Arman Tsarukyan UFC (@ArmanUfc) May 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Armenian contender’s frustration was clear. For Tsarukyan, Pimblett’s refusal to engage is further proof that the Liverpool star is more interested in headlines than hard fights.

The Lightweight Landscape

The back-and-forth between Pimblett and Tsarukyan is more than just a war of words, it’s a snapshot of the UFC’s lightweight division in 2025. With Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira battling it out for the vacant lightweight championship, contenders are jockeying for position, and every callout, tweet, and podcast appearance matters.

Pimblett, with his charisma and cult following, has become one of the UFC’s most polarizing figures. His detractors, like Tsarukyan, argue that he’s been protected by favorable matchmaking and hype. His supporters, on the other hand, see a star in the making who’s ready to take on the division’s toughest.

Tsarukyan, meanwhile, has earned his reputation the hard way—facing top competition and grinding out tough wins. His frustration at being overlooked due to his recent withdrawal 24 hours from his title fight is part of the game, but the reality is that in today’s UFC, star power often trumps merit.

If Pimblett gets his wish and steps into the cage with Gaethje in Abu Dhabi, the stakes will be higher than ever. For Tsarukyan, the wait for a marquee name continues, but his relentless pursuit and willingness to call out the division’s biggest stars ensure he won’t be ignored for long. The lightweight drama is far from over, and fans wouldn’t have it any other way.