Nassourdine Imavov, the surging French middleweight and current No. 1 contender, has made his intentions crystal clear as the UFC returns to Paris on September 6. In a statement that signals both his ambition and readiness, Imavov declared:

🚨 Nassourdine Imavov plans to fight at #UFCParis in September if nobody pulls out from the main event of #UFC319 👀 "I don't intend to sit on my #1 ranking. I'm preparing for the backup spot on August 16th… If no one pulls out, we'll call someone out for Paris. That's the…

This mindset encapsulates Imavov’s approach since breaking into the elite of the division. Not content to wait idly for opportunity, Imavov is set to serve as the official backup for the blockbuster UFC 319 main event between champion Dricus du Plessis and the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev on August 16 in Chicago. Should either fighter be forced to withdraw, Imavov will be ready to step in on a moment’s notice for a shot at UFC gold. If not, he’s already plotting his next move, headlining in front of a raucous Parisian crowd at the Accor Arena.

The Road to No. 1: Imavov’s Meteoric Rise

Imavov’s place atop the middleweight rankings is no accident. Over the past year, he has compiled a four-fight win streak, capped by a stunning second-round TKO of former champion Israel Adesanya in February, a performance that earned him his first UFC “Performance of the Night” bonus. Prior to that, Imavov dispatched Brendan Allen, Jared Cannonier, and Roman Dolidze, notching two finishes over top-five opposition in the process.

🚨🚨 NASSOURDINE IMAVOV DÉTRUIT ISRAEL ADESANYA AVEC UN ÉNORME BRAS ARRIÈRE AU 2EME ROUNDS. JUSTE TROP FORT 🇫🇷

His resume now reads like a checklist of the division’s most dangerous names, and his confidence is justified. “I cleaned the weight class in one year, four fights, two wins against top ten competition, two finishes against top five competition,” Imavov asserted after his win over Adesanya.

Yet, the middleweight title picture remains crowded. With du Plessis and Chimaev set for a high-stakes showdown at UFC 319, Imavov must wait just a little longer for his crack at the belt, or seize it if fate intervenes in Chicago.

UFC Paris: The Perfect Stage for “The Sniper”

The UFC’s return to Paris on September 6 marks its fourth consecutive year in the French capital, a testament to the sport’s explosive growth in France. Imavov, who emigrated from Dagestan to France as a child and developed his fighting skills in Paris, is now the country’s top MMA export. The Accor Arena will be electric if he headlines, with French fans eager to see their homegrown contender in action.

We're heading back to France 🇫🇷 See you in September for #UFCParis!

Imavov’s plan is simple: if he doesn’t fight for the title at UFC 319, he’ll call out a top contender for UFC Paris. “If no one pulls out, we'll call someone out for Paris. That's the deal with the UFC!” he said, underscoring his refusal to let his momentum stall.

With du Plessis and Chimaev battling for the title, the question becomes: who is the ideal opponent for Imavov to secure an undeniable claim to the next title shot?

Sean Strickland, the former champion, sits at No. 2 in the rankings and remains a high-profile name, but he’s coming off a loss to du Plessis and may not be immediately available. Robert Whittaker, another former champion, is also coming off a defeat to Chimaev and is scheduled to face Reinier de Ridder. Israel Adesanya, whom Imavov just finished, is unlikely to get a quick rematch.

One name stands out: Caio Borralho. The Brazilian is riding a 14-fight win streak, is undefeated in the UFC, and recently called for a fight with Imavov, believing their styles would make for a compelling main event. Borralho has also just bested Jared Cannonier, another divisional stalwart, and is hungry for a signature win to cement his own title credentials.

Caio Borralho just BLASTED Nassourdine Imavov for apparently refusing a fight with him that was offered by the UFC "I think the Dagestani people are ASHAMED of him, this guy is a F*****G P***Y. Dagestan is ashamed of him" 😳

Another possibility, though less likely, is a rematch with Sean Strickland, who previously defeated Imavov by decision. However, given Strickland’s recent loss and the UFC’s penchant for fresh matchups, Borralho remains the most logical and marketable option.

For Imavov, the stakes could not be higher. Headlining UFC Paris would be a career-defining moment, but the real prize is ensuring he is next in line for the middleweight crown. A win over a streaking contender like Borralho in front of his home fans would make his case undeniable.