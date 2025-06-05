Nassourdine Imavov, the surging French middleweight and current No. 1 contender, has made his intentions crystal clear as the UFC returns to Paris on September 6. In a statement that signals both his ambition and readiness, Imavov declared:

This mindset encapsulates Imavov’s approach since breaking into the elite of the division. Not content to wait idly for opportunity, Imavov is set to serve as the official backup for the blockbuster UFC 319 main event between champion Dricus du Plessis and the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev on August 16 in Chicago. Should either fighter be forced to withdraw, Imavov will be ready to step in on a moment’s notice for a shot at UFC gold. If not, he’s already plotting his next move, headlining in front of a raucous Parisian crowd at the Accor Arena.

The Road to No. 1: Imavov’s Meteoric Rise

Imavov’s place atop the middleweight rankings is no accident. Over the past year, he has compiled a four-fight win streak, capped by a stunning second-round TKO of former champion Israel Adesanya in February, a performance that earned him his first UFC “Performance of the Night” bonus. Prior to that, Imavov dispatched Brendan Allen, Jared Cannonier, and Roman Dolidze, notching two finishes over top-five opposition in the process.

His resume now reads like a checklist of the division’s most dangerous names, and his confidence is justified. “I cleaned the weight class in one year, four fights, two wins against top ten competition, two finishes against top five competition,” Imavov asserted after his win over Adesanya.

Yet, the middleweight title picture remains crowded. With du Plessis and Chimaev set for a high-stakes showdown at UFC 319, Imavov must wait just a little longer for his crack at the belt, or seize it if fate intervenes in Chicago.

UFC Paris: The Perfect Stage for “The Sniper”

The UFC’s return to Paris on September 6 marks its fourth consecutive year in the French capital, a testament to the sport’s explosive growth in France. Imavov, who emigrated from Dagestan to France as a child and developed his fighting skills in Paris, is now the country’s top MMA export. The Accor Arena will be electric if he headlines, with French fans eager to see their homegrown contender in action.

Article Continues Below
More UFC News
pyfer, nickal, ufc 316
Joe Pyfer fires back at critics: “I Didn’t Get Fraud Checked!”, aims at Bo Nickal in fiery rantGarrett Kerman ·
volkanovski, rodriguez, evloev
Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez 2? UFC snubs Evloev again while real Featherweight contenders wait in the wingsGarrett Kerman ·
kayla harrison, amanda nunes, ufc 316
UFC 316: Women’s Bantamweight division hopes ride on Kayla HarrisonGarrett Kerman ·
shevchenko, zhang
Valentina Shevchenko vs. Zhang Weili could be the biggest fight in women’s UFC historyGarrett Kerman ·
o'malley, harrison, ufc broadcast deal
Sean O’Malley and Kayla Harrison as champions could supercharge the UFC’s Billion-Dollar broadcast dealGarrett Kerman ·
merab dvalishvili, ufc 316, sean o'malley
Merab Dvalishvili eyes second title defense and GOAT Status at UFC 316 rematch with Sean O’MalleyGarrett Kerman ·

Imavov’s plan is simple: if he doesn’t fight for the title at UFC 319, he’ll call out a top contender for UFC Paris. “If no one pulls out, we'll call someone out for Paris. That's the deal with the UFC!” he said, underscoring his refusal to let his momentum stall.

With du Plessis and Chimaev battling for the title, the question becomes: who is the ideal opponent for Imavov to secure an undeniable claim to the next title shot?

Sean Strickland, the former champion, sits at No. 2 in the rankings and remains a high-profile name, but he’s coming off a loss to du Plessis and may not be immediately available. Robert Whittaker, another former champion, is also coming off a defeat to Chimaev and is scheduled to face Reinier de Ridder. Israel Adesanya, whom Imavov just finished, is unlikely to get a quick rematch.

One name stands out: Caio Borralho. The Brazilian is riding a 14-fight win streak, is undefeated in the UFC, and recently called for a fight with Imavov, believing their styles would make for a compelling main event. Borralho has also just bested Jared Cannonier, another divisional stalwart, and is hungry for a signature win to cement his own title credentials.

Another possibility, though less likely, is a rematch with Sean Strickland, who previously defeated Imavov by decision. However, given Strickland’s recent loss and the UFC’s penchant for fresh matchups, Borralho remains the most logical and marketable option.

For Imavov, the stakes could not be higher. Headlining UFC Paris would be a career-defining moment, but the real prize is ensuring he is next in line for the middleweight crown. A win over a streaking contender like Borralho in front of his home fans would make his case undeniable.