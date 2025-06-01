UFC Hall of Famer B.J. Penn was arrested on Friday, May 30, for the third time in the past week. The former UFC fighter has been claiming that his family has been murdered and replaced by imposters. Penn was arrested for failing to appear in court, which violated his bail agreement.

Penn claimed that he did not show up to court due to contracting COVID-19, but the claim was unsuccessful, according to the Hawaiian news outlet KHON2.

Penn's last arrest followed the former UFC star being in handcuffs on Sunday (May 25) and then again on Monday (May 26). He was arrested on charges of abuse of a family or household member in both incidents. His mother, Lorraine Shin, has filed a temporary restraining order against her son as she claims that Penn “grabbed my arms and shoved me against the 4-door gray sedan, which I felt a sharp pain in my back,” on May 25 and called out for her younger son, Reagan, to help her.

He was ordered to stay away from his mother's home for 48 hours, but she claims he was caught breaking in the next day. He was arrested for violating the legal order.

She noticed that items from her bedroom, “such as clothes, shoes, jewelry, personal items” went missing as well as “with my driver’s license, credit card and locks for my safe,” were stolen. Shin filed a police report after the items from her room went missing as Penn denied tampering with her items.

Since belongings around the house were being misplaced, she installed a security camera which she claims Penn “also put glue into my dead bolts that stopped me from opening my bedroom door.”

Shin believes that her son is suffering from a mental disorder.

“I believe my son [B.J. Penn] is suffering from Capgras delusional syndrome [a psychiatric disorder in which a person holds a delusion that a friend, spouse, parent, other close family member has been replaced by an identical imposter],” Shin wrote in a statement provided to authorities. “He believes I’m an imposter who has killed his family to gain control of the family assets.”

Penn earned two UFC titles (Welterweight and Lightweight) and was later inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2015. He currently holds the record for most UFC Lightweight title defenses and was the first non-Brazilian to win the World Jiu-Jitsu Championship. His last fight was in 2019. After being caught in street fighting videos, UFC CEO Dana White released him from the organization.

“He won't fight again. That's it. That's a wrap,” White said in 2019. “It's not even that this was the last straw. I didn't love him continuing to fight anyway. But when you have the relationship that he and I have, and he's getting me on the phone begging me for another fight, begging me for another opportunity, it's hard for me to turn him down. But after what I saw on that video, B.J. needs to focus on his personal life and get himself together before he thinks about fighting again.”