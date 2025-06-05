Alexander Volkanovski has addressed the swirling rumors about his next featherweight title defense, confirming that talks of a rematch with Yair Rodriguez are indeed happening, but nothing is set in stone. Speaking to Fox Sports, Volkanovski stated, “Nothing’s locked in. It’s pretty clear that it wasn’t gonna be Movsar… Yair’s name has popped up. No dates set right now… The rumors you’re hearing are pretty much true but nothing’s locked in”. This candid admission comes just weeks after Volkanovski reclaimed his featherweight crown at UFC 314 with a dominant performance over Diego Lopes.

🚨 Alexander Volkanovski says the rumors surrounding the rematch between him and Yair Rodriguez are true, but nothing is locked in yet "Nothing's locked in. It's pretty clear that it wasn't gonna be Movsar… Yair's name has popped up. No dates set right now… The rumors you're…"

The Australian champion’s words echo the uncertainty that has gripped the featherweight division since Ilia Topuria’s departure and Volkanovski’s own return to the top. While Rodriguez’s name is in the mix, the lack of a formal announcement underscores the fluidity of the division’s immediate future.

Why Movsar Evloev Was Passed Over, Again

The most glaring omission in the title picture is Movsar Evloev. The undefeated Russian, now 19-0 overall and 9-0 in the UFC, was widely expected to be next in line for a title shot. His resume includes wins over top contenders such as Arnold Allen, Diego Lopes, and former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling. By all traditional metrics, record, quality of opposition, and consistency, Evloev is the division’s most deserving contender.

Alex Volkanovski thought he would be fighting Movsar Evloev "It's pretty clear that it wasn't gonna be Movsar. I thought he would be, because he's undefeated. Yair's name has popped up, but no dates are set right now"



Yet, the UFC has opted not to reward his run with a title shot, a decision that has baffled fans and pundits alike. The most cited reason for Evloev’s snub appears to be his lack of finishes. Despite his perfect record, Evloev’s UFC wins have largely come by decision, and the promotion seems to favor more marketable or explosive matchups. This has led to widespread frustration, not just from Evloev himself, who has publicly told Dana White he “won’t be denied” after his next win, but also from fans who see this as one of the most egregious examples of meritocracy being ignored in recent UFC matchmaking.

Instead of a title shot, Evloev is now booked for a co-main event against Aaron Pico, the highly touted former Bellator prospect, at UFC Abu Dhabi in July. This matchup, while intriguing, is seen by many as a consolation prize rather than the reward for Evloev’s sustained excellence.

Should Volkanovski Fight Rodriguez or Wait for Evloev vs. Pico?

The big question: Should Volkanovski accept the Rodriguez rematch, or wait for the winner of Evloev vs. Pico?

Movsar Evloev vs Aaron Pico July 26th, Abu Dhabi! who ya got?

From a sporting perspective, the answer seems clear. Volkanovski already defeated Rodriguez decisively in 2023, finishing him in the third round. Since then, Rodriguez has gone 1-1, with a loss to Brian Ortega and a decision win over Patricio Pitbull, hardly the resume of a top contender. Many in the MMA community, including fellow featherweights, have criticized the idea of a Rodriguez rematch and have questioned the UFC’s commitment to merit-based matchmaking.

Strategically, Volkanovski could wait for the outcome of Evloev vs. Pico. If Evloev wins, and especially if he does so impressively, public and internal pressure for him to get the next title shot would be immense. A fight with Pico, should the newcomer pull off the upset, would also be fresh and intriguing. However, waiting carries risks, injuries, upsets, and the unpredictable nature of UFC matchmaking could further delay Volkanovski’s next defense.

Alexander Volkanovski stands at a pivotal moment in his second title reign. The Rodriguez rematch is a fight that few are clamoring for, but it may be the path of least resistance for both the champion and the promotion in the short term. Meanwhile, Movsar Evloev’s continued exclusion from the title picture is a glaring example of the UFC’s sometimes opaque matchmaking logic, with Aaron Pico’s arrival adding a new wrinkle to the division’s hierarchy.

Ultimately, if Volkanovski wants to cement his legacy and silence any doubts, the fight that matters most is against the winner of Evloev vs. Pico. For now, though, the business of MMA may dictate otherwise, leaving fans to hope that merit will eventually win out in the featherweight division.