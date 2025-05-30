On July 12, the UFC’s spotlight returns to Nashville, Tennessee, and with it comes the much-anticipated return of one of the sport’s most respected and enduring figures: Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson. The 42-year-old former title challenger will step into the Octagon once more, this time facing surging Brazilian contender Gabriel Bonfim in a welterweight clash that could have major implications for both men’s careers.

"Wonderboy" is back! Stephen Thompson will fight Gabriel Bonfim on July 12 at #UFCNashville, per the promotion.

Stephen Thompson’s legacy in MMA is already secure. Known for his dazzling karate-based striking and almost peerless sportsmanship, “Wonderboy” has been a fixture in the UFC’s welterweight elite for over a decade. With a professional MMA record of 17-8-1, Thompson’s resume includes memorable battles with the likes of Tyron Woodley, Jorge Masvidal, Rory MacDonald, and Vicente Luque.

A former undefeated kickboxer, Thompson’s transition to MMA brought a new level of striking artistry to the sport. His highlight-reel knockouts, like the spinning wheel kick finish of Jake Ellenberger, cemented his reputation as one of the most creative and dangerous stand-up fighters in UFC history. But it’s not just his skills that have won fans over; Thompson’s respectful demeanor and positive attitude have made him a role model for fighters and fans alike.

However, the last few years have tested Thompson’s resolve. Since his thrilling TKO victory over Kevin Holland in December 2022, a fight that earned “Fight of the Night” honors, Thompson has faced a string of tough setbacks. Losses to elite contenders like Shavkat Rakhmonov (submission), Belal Muhammad, Gilbert Burns (both by decision), and, most recently a knockout defeat at the hands of Joaquin Buckley at UFC 307 have left him 1-4 in his last five outings.

SAVAGE KO!!! Joaquin Buckley finishes Stephen Thompson!! #UFC307

Despite these setbacks, context is crucial. Each of those losses came against top-tier opposition, and in several of those bouts, Thompson showed flashes of his vintage brilliance. Against Buckley, for example, Thompson was performing well before being caught by the younger fighter’s power. At 42, questions about his future are inevitable, but Thompson’s technical mastery and fight IQ remain potent weapons.

The Nashville Matchup

UFC Nashville offers Thompson a pivotal opportunity, a chance to silence doubters and prove he still belongs among the division’s best. Standing across from him will be Gabriel Bonfim, a 26-year-old Brazilian with a professional record of 17-1 and a reputation for finishing fights. Bonfim, a former LFA champion, has gone 4-1 in the UFC since earning his contract on Dana White’s Contender Series, with his only loss coming against Nicolas Dalby in 2023. He rebounded strongly in February, submitting Khaos Williams in the second round.

Gabriel Bonfim put Khaos Williams to sleep in a scary scene at #UFCVegas102.

For Bonfim, this is a golden chance to break into the rankings and claim the biggest scalp of his career. For Thompson, it’s a must-win scenario; a loss could see him slide out of the top 15 and prompt difficult questions about his future in the sport.

Every fight at this stage of Thompson’s career carries extra weight. Once a perennial title contender, he now finds himself in the role of veteran gatekeeper—an unenviable position, but one that comes with respect and responsibility. A win over Bonfim would not only preserve his ranking but also reignite hopes for one last run at the top. A loss, however, could mark the beginning of the end for one of MMA’s most beloved figures.

Yet, if history has shown us anything, it’s that Stephen Thompson should never be counted out. His longevity in a brutal sport is a testament to his discipline, adaptability, and passion for martial arts. Whether this Nashville showdown proves to be a swan song or the start of a late-career resurgence, fans can expect “Wonderboy” to approach it with the same grace and determination that have defined his journey.

UFC Nashville Fight Card

UFC Nashville returns July 12, 2025, at Bridgestone Arena, promising an action-packed night with a mix of established contenders and rising stars. Headlined by Derrick Lewis vs. Tallison Teixeira, the card features exciting matchups across multiple divisions and is set to electrify Tennessee fans.

Confirmed Fights for UFC Nashville: