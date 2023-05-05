Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Matt Damon’s Net Worth in 2023 is $170 million. Damon is a popular actor who has starred in several notable films such as Good Will Hunting, The Martian, The Departed, The Bourne Ultimatum, Contagion, The Adjustment Bureau, Ocean’s Thirteen, and many others. He is an Oscar Award winner, Primetime Emmy Award nominee, BAFTA Awards nominee, and Critics Choice Award winner. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Matt Damon’s net worth in 2023.

Matt Damon’s net worth in 2023 is $170 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Matt Damon was born on October 8, 1970 in Boston, Massachusetts. He studied in Cambridge Alternative School and Cambridge Rindge Alternative School. After graduating high school, he enrolled at Harvard University. However, Damon left university in order to pursue a career in acting.

In 1988, Damon made his big screen debut in the film called Mystic Pizza. Since then, he made appearances in films such as The Good Mother, Field of Dreams, Rising Son, School Ties, Geronimo: An American Legend, The Good Old Boys, Glory Days, Courage Under Fire, Chasing Army, and The Rainmaker.

In 1997, Damon finally earned his breakout role in Good Will Hunting. Making use of a script he wrote during his days in Harvard University, both Damon and fellow actor Ben Affleck sold the script for $600,000. Damon earned another $350,000 for starring in the film.

Although both Affleck and Damon eventually spent all the money on cars and a party house, the duo made their presence felt in the cinemas. Starring alongside the iconic Robin Williams, Damon earned his first and only Oscar win for his screenplay writing. Good Will Hunting would go on to gross around $226 million worldwide.

After starring in Good Will Hunting, Damon would go on to star in Saving Private Ryan. Here, he would get to act alongside fellow Hollywood stars Vin Diesel and Tom Hanks. Saving Private Ryan would go on to gross over $482 million around the world. Furthermore, Damon would appear in other notable films including Rounders, Dogma, The Talented Mr. Ripley, All the Pretty Horses, The Majestic Gerry, and many others.

One of Damon’s most successful film franchises was joining the Ocean’s trilogy. Damon portrayed Linus in Ocean’s Eleven before reprising the role two more times in the succeeding installments. For making Linus come to life, Bourne received $5.5 million for Ocean’s Eleven alone.

However, while the Ocean’s trilogy was a huge success, Damon’s most successful film franchise was with The Bourne installments. Damon took up the starring role of Jason Bourne in The Bourne Identity, The Bourne Supremacy, The Bourne Ultimatum, and Jason Bourne. For The Bourne Supremacy and The Bourne Ultimatum, Damon reportedly raked in $26 million. For 2016’s Jason Bourne, the Oscar Award winner pocketed $25 million.

Aside from these films, Damon also had other notable films including The Great Wall, Elysium, Interstellar, The Zero Theorem, We Bought a Zoo, The Adjustment Bureau, Contagion, Thor: Ragnarok, Thor: Love and Thunder, The Last Duel, Deadpool 2, Ford v Ferrari, The Martial, and many others. In The Martial, Damon received $25 million for starring as Mark Watney.

Just this year in 2023, Damon starred once again for the dramatic film called Air. Here, the Good Will Hunting stars reunited once again with Affleck acting as Phil Knight and Damon as Sonny Vaccaro. Air would go on to gross around $68 million worldwide. In addition to this, Damon received his most lucrative movie paycheck yet. According to sources, the Oscar Award winner was paid as much as $40 million for the role.

Apart from physically acting, Damon also lent his voice in various animated productions. The Oscar winner was casted as a voice actor for Ponyo, TV series Arthur, Happy Feet Two, and Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron. For voicing Spirit, Damon was paid $2.3 million.

Without a doubt, Damon has certainly carved out a solid acting career. Although he has earned a lot of money, one cannot ignore the fact that Damon missed a big opportunity when he opted to reject the lead role for James Cameron’s iconic Avatar film. Avatar would become the highest grossing film of all time. The role paid a decent salary on top of 10% of the film’s profit. Given that Avatar would become the highest grossing film of all time at $2.8 billion, Damon would’ve received a $250 million paycheck had he not turned down the role.

In an interview with The Deadline, Damon confessed “I was offered a little movie called Avatar, James Cameron offered me 10% of it. I will go down in history… you will never meet an actor who turned down more money.”

