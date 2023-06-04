Matthew Tkachuk has established himself as one of the best hockey players in the NHL. After a blockbuster trade last summer that sent Tkachuk to the Florida Panthers, his star has risen even higher by leading his new team to the 2023 Stanley Cup Final with a string a game-winning plays in the postseason. But while Matthew has found plenty of success, he has received tremendous support from his family. For this piece, let’s get to know more about Matthew Tkachuk’s family, parents, and siblings.

Matthew Tkachuk’s father Keith Tkachuk

There's no doubting where Matthew Tkachuk's talents on the ice came from: his father, Keith Tkachuk. The older Tkachuk was an NHL star in the 1990s and 2000s who suited up for the Winnipeg Jets, Phoenix Coyotes, St. Louis Blues and Atlanta Thrashers.

Keith Tkachuk was born on March 28th, 1972 in Melrose, Massachusetts. He attended Malden Catholic High School, where he started his hockey career. After completing his high school education, the elder Tkachuk decided to commit to Boston University, where he immediately made his presence felt by being named to the All-Hockey East Rookie Team.

Keith declared for the 1990 NHL Entry Draft after just one collegiate season. He was selected in the first round with the 19th overall pick by the Winnipeg Jets. The older Tkachuk would carve out a decorated NHL career while playing in 1,201 games and tallying 538 goals and 527 assists, for a gaudy total of 1,065 points across 18 seasons. Furthermore, he also garnered five All-Star appearances.

Aside from having a solid career in the NHL, Keith also represented the United States internationally. Some of his highlights include a bronze medal at the 1992 World Junior Championships in Kaufbeuren, a gold medal at the 1996 World Cup held in North America and a silver at the 2002 Winter Olympics.

With a decorated career in the NHL and on the international stage, Keith was inducted into the USA Hockey Hall of Fame in 2012.

Matthew Tkachuk’s mother Chantal Oster

Little to no information is known about Matthew’s mother, Chantal Oster-Tkachuk. However, we do know that she hails from Winnipeg. She and Keith reportedly met in 1995 and were married roughly two years later, on September 28th, 1997.

After settling down in Arizona, Chantal and Keith started a family together. They currently have three children, Matthew, Brady, and Taryn—all of whom are exceptional athletes, just like their father.

Given that both of her sons both play in the NHL, Chantal hasn’t hesitated to publicly show them support. In fact, she rarely gets to stay at home in order to cheer on her children as they carve out respective careers.

“Actually, since the beginning of 2018, I will be out of town every weekend but one or two until the middle of April,” she told Lisa Dillman of NHL.com several years ago.

With Chantal’s unconditional support to her children, it's no surprise as to why her children are making waves in their careers. Her husband, Keith, only had good things to say about his wife’s efforts.

“We're going in three different time zones just to watch our kids. There's no bigger a fan than Chantal with all of our kids. She treats Matthew, Taryn and Brady all the same no matter who plays in the NHL and who doesn't,” Keith Tkachuk told NHL.com.

Matthew Tkachuk’s brother Brady Tkachuk

Just like his older brother, Matthew, Brady Tkachuk also plays ice hockey. He currently plays for the Ottawa Senators of the NHL.

The youngest Tkachuk son was born on September 16th, 1999 in Scottsdale, Arizona. He attended Chaminade College Preparatory School just like his brother. Afterwards, like his father, Brady committed to Boston University, following in his father's footsteps. While playing for the Terriers, he earned a place on the All-Hockey East Rookie Team.

Around the same time, Brady also represented Team USA internationally. He played in the 2017 IIHF World Under-18 Championships and the 2018 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships, which saw Team USA take gold and bronze medals, respectively.

After wrapping up his career at Boston University, Brady declared for the 2018 NHL Entry Draft where he was selected with the fourth overall pick by the Ottawa Senators. Since then, he has played five years for the Senators, registering a total of 125 goals and 150 assists. Furthermore, Brady has also made the 2019 NHL All-Rookie Team and has made three trips to the NHL All-Star Game.

After Matthew made the 2023 Stanley Cup Final with the Panthers, Brady only had good things to say about his brother’s efforts, which he wants to replicate with the Senators.

“I said this earlier, he’s single-handedly put them in this position and he just keeps stepping up at the right times. And it’s been great for me to see what he’s doing and it’s created this extra motivation for myself. That’s something I want to do and I want to provide to Ottawa,” he told TSN 1050 Radio.

Matthew Tkachuk’s sister Taryn Tkachuk

If you think Matthew's younger sister Taryn Tkachuk is a slouch athletically, you’re definitely mistaken.

Taryn was born on November 1st, 2002 in St. Louis, Missouri. She studied at Villa Duchesne High School, dominating in field hockey like her brothers and father on the ice. Taryn’s high school career at Villa Duchesne saw her finish with the most total points and goals in the state of Missouri, with 135 goals and 361 points. Furthermore, Taryn also led Villa Duchesne to three state championships.

After a stellar high school career, Taryn would go on to attend University of Virginia, where she suited up for the Cavaliers' field hocket team. Here, she played for the Virginia Cavaliers field hockey team. Taryn collected several distinctions for her field hockey efforts at Virginia, like being named to the ACC Academic Honor Roll and earning All-ACC Academic Team and All-ACC Tournament Team honors.