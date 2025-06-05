The Stanley Cup Final got underway on Wednesday night as the Edmonton Oilers hosted the Florida Panthers. These teams met up last season in the final as well, and it was an absolute doozy. After losing the first three games of the series, the Oilers stormed back to win the next three to force a Game 7. The Panthers ended up getting it done to avoid the disastrous collapse. Now, the two teams are battling it out again for hockey's most coveted prize, and the Stanley Cup was shown ahead of Game 1.

The Stanley Cup has ARRIVED 🤩 Only one team will hoist it.

The Panthers are hoping to win the Stanley Cup for just the second time ever as last season was the first time that they captured the prize. The Oilers are hoping to hoist the trophy for the sixth time and for the first time in 35 years. Edmonton has won the Stanley five times as the team won it all in 1984, 1985, 1987, 1988 and 1990.

Edmonton's journey to the Stanley Cup Final has been very similar to last year. The Oilers started off the playoffs with a series against the Los Angeles Kings. Edmonton was able to get that series done in six games, and the Vegas Golden Knights were next.

The Oilers took down the Golden Knights in just five games, and that set up another clash with the Dallas Stars. For the second year in a row, Edmonton eliminated Dallas to advance to the Stanley Cup Final.

Florida started off its playoff run with a gentlemen's sweep against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Things got much trickier in the second round as the Toronto Maple Leafs took them to seven games, but Florida survived. The Eastern Conference Finals were relatively stress-free as the Panthers took down the Carolina Hurricanes in five games, and they are now back in the Stanley Cup Final.

This year's Stanley Cup Final is shaping up to be another good one, and here is a look at the schedule for the rest of the series:

Game 2: June 6th in Edmonton

Game 3: June 9th in Florida

Game 4: June 12th in Florida

Game 5 (if necessary): June 14 in Edmonton

Game 6 (if necessary): June 17th in Florida

Game 7 (if necessary): June 20th in Edmonton