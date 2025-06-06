Jun 6, 2025 at 12:31 AM ET

The Oklahoma City Thunder entered Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers as 10.5-point favorites. For most of the game Thursday night, the basketball world likely understood why. But once again, the Pacers proved to be a 48-minute team.

Indiana erased a 15-point fourth-quarter deficit to pull within a single point in the closing seconds. Then, Pacers' star point guard Tyrese Haliburton struck again.

TYRESE HALIBURTON DID IT AGAIN 🤯 The Pacers lead by 1 with .3 remaining!pic.twitter.com/8QGHypbwsS — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

Haliburton pulled up for a mid-range jumper and sank it with 0.3 seconds remaining. His end-game antics have become a theme of the 2025 NBA Playoffs and the Thunder are his latest victim.

Following a 111-110 loss, Thunder forward Jalen Williams was asked how it felt to be on the wrong side of a Haliburton game-winner.

“I mean, it sucks,” Williams said bluntly.

After collecting his thoughts, he provided a bit more context and understanding of what just happened.

“Gotta tip your hat. They made some really big shots down the stretch.”

Williams' analysis is pretty spot on. With just under three minutes left, the Thunder held a 108-99 lead. During the play-by-play era (starting in 1997), teams trailing by seven or more points with under three minutes left in an NBA Finals game were 0-121. Well, now they are 1-121.

Aaron Nesmith and Andrew Nembhard drilled back-to-back triples that cut the deficit to three. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had an inefficient 38 points, hit a jumper to put the Thunder back up five. But this Pacers team did not blink.

Nembhard knocked down a couple of free throws and Pascal Siakam hit a putback that set the stage for Haliburton's heroics.

Meanwhile, Williams did not have one of his stronger games of the postseason. He finished with 17 points on 6-for-19 from the floor, chipping in six assists and four rebounds.

The Thunder will look to rebound and even the series Sunday night in Oklahoma City.