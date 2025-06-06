Jun 6, 2025 at 12:57 AM ET

The Indiana Pacers delivered a stunning blow to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Finals, rallying from a 15-point fourth-quarter deficit to steal a 111-110 win on the road. The Pacers comeback not only shocked the home crowd at Paycom Center but also took NBA analysts by surprise—including Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, who was court-side for the action.

In a postgame segment, O’Neal broke down what made Indiana’s win so unexpected and impressive.

"I did not expect this. I thought it should've been a blowout… They just kept fighting. They definitely stole one." Shaq on the Pacers' 15-point comeback against the Thunder in Game 1 of the NBA Finals 🗣️ (via @NBATV)pic.twitter.com/gNvtc9jd7O — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 6, 2025

“No matter what the situation is, nobody expected this. I did not expect this. I thought it should have been a blowout. Indiana did not play well at all. I thought even though Tyrese was six for 13, a little too passive for me.”

The Game 1 collapse saw OKC dominate early behind elite defense and MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 38-point effort. But Indiana never quit, with clutch shooting from Obi Toppin and Andrew Nembhard turning the tide. O’Neal highlighted the turning point.

“Obi Toppin played great. Nembhard hit a big step back three, and they just kept fighting.”

O’Neal credited Indiana’s defense and resilience for the shift, calling out OKC’s missed opportunities down the stretch.

“Indiana, they definitely stole one. And nobody expected this. They played well… And we all know this—when you don’t have your best game and you can get a win, that just raises your confidence.”

The Tyrese Haliburton game-winner—a cold-blooded pull-up jumper with 0.3 seconds left—was his fourth such clutch shot of the postseason. Though Haliburton had just 14 points on the night, he delivered when it mattered most.

This series is now wide open. Shaq’s take on the Pacers only adds to the momentum Indiana hopes to carry into Game 2.

As Indiana regroups over the next few days and the Thunder try to recover, Game 2 is shaping up to be must-watch TV.