The Vegas Golden Knights emerged victorious in Game 1 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final on Saturday night. But their victory was not without some extracurricular activity toward the end.

Florida Panthers superstar Matthew Tkachuk was among three players ejected in Game 1. Panthers forward Sam Bennett and Golden Knights forward Chandler Stephenson also received the hook.

All three players received 10-minute game misconducts late in the third period. Tkachuk also got hit with a four-minute roughing penalty. Bennett and Stephenson each received two minutes for roughing.

The Golden Knights came away with a four-minute power play after this. Vegas already held a 4-2 lead and added to it with an empty net goal on the power play to seal their Game 1 victory.

Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky made a save in the third period. After the whistle, the two teams engaged in a scrum behind Bobrovsky's net. Cameras caught Tkachuk delivering a punch to Vegas defenseman Nic Hague as Marc Staal held Hague back.

Tkachuk also got into things with Golden Knights star Jack Eichel. Bennett and Stephenson, meanwhile, exchanged punches and shoves with each other prior to their ejection from Game 1.

The Golden Knights take a 1-0 series lead in these Stanley Cup Finals as they search for their first Stanley Cup. Goals from captain Mark Stone and defenseman Zach Whitecloud fueled Vegas on Saturday.

Vegas goalie Adin Hill also put in an incredible effort on Saturday. His incredible save in the second period certainly helped turn the momentum in favor of Vegas as the game continued.

The Panthers lost Game 1 despite initially opening the scoring. Eric Staal opened the scoring in a manner not seen in nearly 30 years while also making history in the process.

The Golden Knights seek a commanding 2-0 series lead in Game 2. Vegas and the Panthers return to the ice on Monday in Vegas. Expect this incident to live long in the memory of both teams for the rest of the series.