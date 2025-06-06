Just days after making her WNBA rookie debut, Phoenix Mercury guard Megan McConnell received devastating news. The younger sister of NBA guard TJ McConnell suffered a right knee injury in her first game that will keep her sidelined for at least three to four weeks.

The Mercury signed McConnell to make up for the hits the team's roster took due to injury. Major offseason signee Alyssa Thomas joined fellow stars Kahleah Copper and Natasha Mack on the injury report due to a calf issue, creating a need for Phoenix to utilize the hardship contract option. The organization turned to McConnell, who went undrafted in 2025.

Article Continues Below

McConnell appeared in two preseason games for the Mercury at around ten minutes per game. She averaged 3.0 points while shooting 50% from the field and 50% from the 3-point line.

In the 88-65 loss to the Minnesota Lynx, McConnell put up three points, three assists, and one rebound in 13 minutes. Before joining the Mercury, the 23-year-old made a name for herself in five standout years at Duquesne, averaging 12.5 points, 7.5 boards, and 4.6 assists per contest.