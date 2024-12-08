The Dallas Mavericks are off to a 16-8 start, which has them in second place in the Western Conference. The Mavs are coming off their run to the NBA Finals, and while their record is solid, there has been some disappointment early on.

Luka Doncic continues to lead the way, averaging 28.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 8.1 assists, and 1.9 steals per game. The 25-year-oldhas shot 45 percent from the field and 34.8 percent from three.

Doncic is an elite all-around offensive star, dominating as a playmaker and scorer at all three levels. Still, his efficiency is down from the 2023-24 season, where he shot 48.7 percent from the floor and 38.2 percent from deep.

Dallas will need Doncic to step up his efficiency and play on the defensive end of the floor to maximize the Mavs' potential. His co-star teammate, Kyrie Irving, is having a very efficient season, playing at a high level.

Irving is averaging 24.3 points per game, along with 4.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.3 steals. The 32-year-old is shooting 50.4 percent from the field and a career-high 47 percent from behind the arc. Irving's efficiency is unreal and has been a big catalyst to a great offensive season.

Dallas is also getting quality production from their role players. PJ Washington, Dereck Lively II, and Daniel Gafford have all continued to play at a high level from last season, where they were key on their run to the NBA Finals.

Washington is contributing on both ends of the floor, averaging 12.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game. The 26-year-old forward is shooting 45.1 percent from the floor and 36 percent from distance.

Their bigs, Lively and Gafford, have continued to be quality rebounders and shot blockers. However, the Mavs need more from one player to be a title contender. With that in mind, let's dive into the Mavericks' biggest disappointment early in the 2024-25 season.

Klay Thompson's efficiency

In the offseason, the Mavs signed star 3-and-D wing Klay Thompson to a three-year $50 million deal. Thompson was expected to come in and be the missing piece for Dallas as a great shooter alongside Doncic and Irving while playing quality defense.

Thompson is averaging 13 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game. He is shooting an inefficient 38.9 percent from the floor and 36.6 percent from downtown. These percentages would both be a career-low for Thompson, and his inconsistency has stifled the Mavs offense at times.

Thompson has become a streaky player, going from one or two good performances in a row to becoming a no-show in the next game. While Thompson has still shown flashes of being the 3-and-D star he once was, Dallas will need him to be consistent if they're going to reach their full potential as a team.

The Mavericks don't need Thompson to be an All-Star, but having him play at the level he did last season would be ideal. Thompson averaged 17.9 points along with 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists in the 2023-24 campaign. He shot 43.2 percent from the field and 38.7 percent from three.

Thompson was inconsistent at times in the 2023-24 season, but he shot at a higher percentage. If the veteran wing can return to shooting at that efficiency, Dallas' offense will play at an even higher level.

The Mavs have one of the best rosters in the league and are among the contenders in the West. If Dallas can get Thompson shooting at a more efficient clip, they could win the championship.