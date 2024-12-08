Luka Doncic surpassed Wilt Chamberlain and James Harden for sole possession of seventh place on the all-time triple-doubles list on Saturday night.

Doncic recorded 30 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists for the triple-double, adding four steals as well in the Dallas Mavericks' 125-118 victory over the Toronto Raptors. It was a stellar effort from Doncic and the Mavs, as Dallas has now won seven consecutive games and they hold a 16-8 record.

Expand Tweet

Luka recorded his 47th 30-point triple-double as well. According to Mavs PR, Doncic is just one triple-double away from tying Russell Westbrook's 48 career 30-point triple-doubles for the second most in NBA history.

At just 25 years old, Doncic is on a Hall of Fame trajectory without question. What he is accomplishing on the court on a consistent basis is truly mesmerizing. Of course, they call what he does “Luka Magic” for a reason, something he displayed against the Raptors to end the first-half on Saturday night.

Expand Tweet

Luka Doncic can make seemingly impossible shots look effortless. It should be noted, though, that Luka had plenty of help in the Mavs' win on Saturday night.

Luka Doncic, Mavs take care of business against Raptors

Kyrie Irving scored 29 points and added six rebounds, four assists and two steals. Klay Thompson had 20 points and five rebounds in the win, while PJ Washington contributed 13 points and five rebounds.

Dallas' depth has played a crucial role in their recent success. The Mavs' depth allows them to overcome injury concerns. In the end, though, it is Doncic who leads the way.

Luka is finding his offensive consistency without question. He is also taking a step forward on the defensive end of the floor. Doncic has quietly played an impactful role on defense for the Mavericks.

Luka Doncic's primary focus is on helping the Mavs win games, but he will continue to make individual history along the way.