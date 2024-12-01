Kyrie Irving for MVP? Can a player who has never received an MVP vote (surprisingly) win the award at 32 years old? Well, anything is possible, but the fact is that Irving is playing a tremendous brand of basketball for a Dallas Mavericks team that is currently without both Luka Doncic and Klay Thompson due to injuries.

Irving led the Mavs to another victory on Saturday night, as Dallas earned a 106-94 win against the Jazz in Utah. Kyrie led the Mavericks with 30 points, nine assists and four steals. He added seven rebounds as well.

For the most part, the entire team is following Kyrie Irving's lead and playing well right now. PJ Washington, Naji Marshall, Quentin Grimes, Spencer Dinwiddie, Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II are among the Mavs making significant impacts as the team awaits Doncic and Thompson's returns.

Do the Mavericks need Luka Doncic to return? Absolutely. However, Dallas is 5-1 without Luka so far in the 2024-25 season. The Mavs were just 4-8 without the star guard a season ago, per StatMuse.

Kyrie Irving's impact has been undeniably pivotal. When it comes to efficiency, it looks like Kyrie has been playing NBA 2K on beginner. He is currently shooting 50.9 percent from the field and 46.6 percent from beyond the arc. Irving is also recording averages of 24.5 points, 5.4 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals per outing.

At the very least, Kyrie is making a case to earn his first All-Star selection since the 2022-23 season. If Irving continues to play at an attention-catching level, though, perhaps he will earn MVP consideration.

Kyrie Irving and the Mavs will return to action on Sunday in the second of a back-to-back against the Trail Blazers in Portland. It remains to be seen if Luka Doncic and Klay Thompson will play in the game.

Tip-off for Sunday's game is scheduled for 9 PM EST.