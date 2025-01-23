The Dallas Mavericks fell to 23-21 following their 115-114 defeat against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, it had been revealed that center Dereck Lively II is expected to miss two-to-three months due to an ankle injury. Dallas is now tied for eighth place in the Western Conference standings, as injuries continue to impact their season.

Some people around the NBA have suggested that 2024-25 simply isn't the Mavs' season and the team should consider preparing for 2025-26. Others still believe in the Mavs, though. With the NBA trade deadline just a couple of weeks away, should Dallas look to make a significant trade?

Right now, Daniel Gafford is the starting center. Maxi Kleber has become the backup center, and Dwight Powell can help matters once he returns from injury. However, with Lively out, the Mavs could use a more reliable backup center. The question is whether or not it is worth looking to acquire a center since Lively could return in a couple of months.

Dallas must find a way to reach the postseason despite their current circumstances. The Mavs' rebounding has been lackluster at times this season, and Kleber, although capable of stretching the floor, isn't the best rebounder or rim-protector. So if Nico Harrison still believes in the Mavs' postseason chances, then looking to trade for another center, to go along with a guard or a wing for depth purposes, should be a priority.

Mavericks could look to acquire Andre Drummond in a trade

So who exactly should the Mavs look to acquire?

Dallas needs a player who is known for their rebounding and ability to protect the basket. Gafford can do both, and he has improved as a scoring big man this year. As a result, the Mavs' backup just needs to focus on helping on the boards and on the defensive end of the floor. Any potential offense he provides will help, but that's not a priority for his role.

Andre Drummond of the Philadelphia 76ers has averaged 12.2 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game for his career. In 2024-25, Drummond is recording 7.6 rebounds per game while averaging just under 20 minutes per outing. Although he is only averaging 0.4 blocks per game this season, Drummond can still play a respectable brand of defense.

Drummond would be a quality backup for Gafford. The Mavs could figure out a different rotation once Lively returns, but with their postseason chances continuing to decrease at the moment, the Mavs have to think about right now.

What would a trade for Drummond look like, however?

Potential trade

The Mavericks would have to trade two players in order to acquire Drummond and a versatile wing/guard. Here is what a potential trade could look like between the Mavericks and 76ers.

Mavs receive: Andre Drummond, Ricky Council IV

76ers receive: Spencer Dinwiddie, Dwight Powell

Making the decision to trade Dinwiddie away would be difficult. He is a veteran guard who features the ability to score around the basket and beyond the arc while also creating plays for his teammates. With the possibility of guard Dante Exum returning from injury soon, though, the Mavs could trade Dinwiddie in this deal.

Moving on from Powell would be challenging for sentimental reasons, as he has played in Dallas for 10 seasons. Of course, the Mavs should not let a sentimental feeling stand in the way of an impactful trade.

Drummond would instantly enhance the Mavericks' rebounding. He would also be a force in the paint on defense while being able to contribute from an offensive standpoint as well. His scoring would be an added bonus.

Council, 23, can play shooting guard or small forward at 6'6″. He is only in his second season and has displayed signs of potential, so the 76ers may be hesitant to trade him. Adding a player such as Dinwiddie, who is arguably the best player in this trade, may catch Philadelphia's interest, though.

The Mavericks do not need to make this specific trade, but acquiring Drummond would help their chances of remaining afloat in the Western Conference standings. Luka Doncic may return from injury fairly soon, and then Dallas could end up playing a more consistent brand of basketball.

The Mavs should not give up on the season despite their recent struggles and injury concerns.