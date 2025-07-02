There is never a dull moment in the NBA. Free agency is starting right now, but the biggest story of the offseason is that the Dallas Mavericks, after trading Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, fell into the top pick of the 2025 NBA Draft and drafted consensus No.1 overall prospect Cooper Flagg. It has been a wild ride, but Flagg is officially a Maverick and has put pen to paper, making the deal official.

The Mavericks announced that Flagg signed his rookie contract on Wednesday, but did not disclose many details due to their team policy. However, ClutchPoints' own Brett Siegel got the details: Flagg is signing a four-year, $62.7 million deal where he will make $13.8 million this season.

Dallas' PR account posted on X: “The Dallas Mavericks announced today that they have signed first overall pick forward Cooper Flagg. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.”

Then, the official Mavericks account posted a picture and video of Flagg getting the deal done.

One staffer said, “First of 50 NBA contracts…,” as Flagg signed the deal.

“That's the plan, anyway,” Flagg said. After making it official, he couldn't contain his excitement, clapping his hands a few times and dapping up the staffers around the room in the video.

Article Continues Below

With the signing official, the moment becomes historic in Dallas Mavericks lore. Cooper Flagg is the second player to be picked with the top pick in the NBA Draft for the Mavericks, with Mark Aguirre being the only other player back in 1981. However, this season's draft with Flagg was the first time Dallas won the draft lottery.

The official signing of Flagg comes amid the NBA free agency craziness. Dallas most recently signed point guard D'Angelo Russell on a two-year, $13 million deal to help in the backcourt, especially with Kyrie Irving recovering from an ACL injury.

With the addition of Flagg, the Mavericks have a lot of potential coming into this season. Kyrie Irving should be ready by the middle of the NBA season, while Anthony Davis is still a beast down low. The Mavericks also have a handful of playmakers on the bench who should have defined roles that will help Dallas stay in contention for the postseason.

With the signing of Flagg, the Dallas Mavericks and their fan base have experienced a wild past few months. Doncic's trade was one of the most shocking trades in NBA history, and the fan base wanted General Manager Nico Harrison to be gone. Now, thanks to Flagg, they enter the 2025-26 season with all the excitement, and Nico Harrison saved his job.