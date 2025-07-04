The Dallas Mavericks announced their Summer League roster on Thursday. Of course, 2025 No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg highlights the roster, but there are a number of intriguing names set to join the former Duke basketball star in Las Vegas.

Mavs Summer League roster pic.twitter.com/8gPsqfEsJE — Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) July 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

Dallas officially signed Ryan Nembhard and Miles Kelly to two-way contracts Thursday. Both players feature potential and could make an impact in 2025-26 and beyond.

Jamarion Sharp will be a player to closely watch. He played on last year's Summer League squad as well. The 7'5″ center's game has continued to improve. If he can take another step forward, there is reason to believe he could factor into the Mavericks' future plans. After all, it isn't often that a 7'5″ player comes along.

Melvin Ajinca is another interesting player. He was also on last year's Summer League Roster after being drafted in 2024. Ajinca, who is from France, displayed promise.

There are many other players with potential on the roster as well. They will do everything they can to establish themselves as candidates to make the final roster.

Mavericks' Summer League schedule

The Mavs will likely hold a few Summer League practices in Dallas before departing for Las Vegas. Their first game is scheduled for July 10 against the Los Angeles Lakers, a contest that is one of the most-anticipated games on the entire Summer League schedule.

Dallas will then play the San Antonio Spurs on July 12, Charlotte Hornets on July 14 and Philadelphia 76ers on July 16. The team's fifth game has yet to be announced.

The Mavericks' Cooper Flagg plan has yet to be officially revealed. He will probably play in the first two games before potentially getting shut down until training camp, however. Although, as mentioned, nothing has been officially announced in reference to Flagg's Summer League playing time.

It should be an exciting Summer League for the Mavs as they look to play well in Las Vegas.