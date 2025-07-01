The story of the NBA offseason so far has been that the Dallas Mavericks somehow stumbled into the top pick in the NBA draft, and they decided to pick the no-brainer Cooper Flagg. He was the easy pick and odds-on favorite to go first overall for a long time. Thanks to Flagg, the Mavericks have a lot of potential now, and he has wasted no time getting involved in the community.

The Mavericks posted a video of Flagg playing basketball games with young fans at a youth camp. In the video, Flagg does not go easy on the campers and is seen consistently shooting well and making dunks on the young campers.

The Mavericks posted the video with the text saying, “Showin' no mercy, with the muscle emoji.”

In the aftermath of the Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis trade, which shocked fans and sent one of the league's best players to Los Angeles, Dallas had a 1.8% chance of grabbing the top spot in the NBA Draft lottery. The fact that they were even in a position to hold a player who has an opportunity to be a once-in-a-lifetime talent after that move is a massive shockwave across the NBA.

This video shows Flagg is already hard at work trying to get himself involved in the Dallas community, while still showing off his basketball skills, regardless of whether the competition is young kids or not.

The Mavericks already have jerseys with his name on them and the No. 32. Fans will also see him in his first few games as a Maverick in the Summer League in July. It remains to be seen how much he plays, but this will be the first time he suits up for Dallas.

In his one-and-done college season with the Duke Blue Devils, he averaged 18.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game, while also leading the Blue Devils to the Final Four before being upset by the Houston Cougars.

He did everything well, and that all-around dominance earned him awards like consensus National Player of the Year honors, the Wooden Award, ACC Rookie of the Year, ACC Defensive Player of the Year, and a spot on the All-ACC First Team.

Cooper Flagg has a lot of potential in the NBA, and getting involved in the community is a significant first step in helping Dallas start to love him as a player. This will have a massive impact on morale. It's the first step before the Summer League starts.