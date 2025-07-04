Although Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are no longer teammates, the two of them seemingly still have a good relationship with one another. On Friday morning, Doncic took the time to post a hilarious comment on the Dallas Mavericks guard's social media post.

Kyrie Irving posted a picture of himself on Instagram standing on the front of a yacht. It's quite the way to celebrate the 4th of July. Luka Doncic commented on the post, sarcastically thanking Irving for the invite he clearly did not receive.

“Thanks for the invite on the yacht,” said Doncic with a laughing emoji.

Luka Doncic dropped a funny comment on Kyrie Irving’s recent Instagram post pic.twitter.com/SljdQUez5l — Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) July 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

It doesn't appear that Kyrie Irving, who is 33 years old, replied back to Luka Doncic on Instagram. Regardless, Doncic's post was rather funny, as the Los Angeles Lakers star probably isn't spending the Holiday on a yacht.

Irving and Doncic were teammates for roughly three seasons. The star guard was traded to Dallas in the 2022-23 season. So, they played together for the remainder of that campaign, all of the 2023-24 season, and then half of the 2024-25 campaign, as the Mavericks traded Doncic to the Lakers at the deadline.

Together, they helped lead the Mavericks to the playoffs once, making an NBA Finals appearance in the 2023-24 campaign. However, Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic failed to win a ring, as they ultimately lost to the Boston Celtics 4-1.

Now, the two of them are in very different situations. Luka Doncic is on a Lakers team that's in the middle of rebuilding and contending simultaneously. Meanwhile, the Mavericks hope Kyrie Irving returns to the lineup healthy to lead the franchise to a deep playoff run after selecting Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Although general manager Nico Harrison received plenty of flak for trading Doncic to L.A., and still does, the Mavericks are still hopeful to remain competitive with a solid roster, all thanks to a little bit of luck by landing Flagg in the draft.