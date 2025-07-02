After the Dallas Mavericks officially signed Cooper Flagg to his rookie deal, they added former Phoenix Suns coach Frank Vogel to head coach Jason Kidd's coaching staff. Vogel spent the 2024-25 campaign as a coaching consultant for the Dallas Mavericks. He also held head coaching jobs for the Los Angeles Lakers (2019-2022), including a championship run in 2020, the Orlando Magic (2016-2018), and the Indiana Pacers (2011-2016) in the early 2010s.

Vogel has joined the Mavericks' coaching staff as a lead assistant under Kidd, per ESPN's Shams Charania.

“Frank Vogel is finalizing an agreement to join the Dallas Mavericks as a lead assistant coach under Jason Kidd,” Charania reported. “The 2020 NBA championship-winning coach is a major addition to the Mavericks staff.”

Vogel is the second former NBA head coach to join Kidd's staff, per NBA insider Marc Stein.

“Jason Kidd will now have two former NBA head coaches on his Mavs staff next season: Frank Vogel and Jay Triano,” Stein reported. “Vogel still has three seasons left on his Suns HC deal.”

Triano has head coaching experience with the Toronto Raptors (2008-2011) and Phoenix Suns (2017-18). He spent 2024-25 as an assistant and associate head coach for the Sacramento Kings after Mike Brown was relieved of his duties.

Mavericks sign D'Angelo Russell to two-year deal

The Mavericks and D'Angelo Russell agreed to a two-year deal worth $13 million this week, giving the Mavs a strong scoring guard instead of injured starter Kyrie Irving. Russell adds another offensive weapon for head coach Jason Kidd and his staff to use in tinkering lineups, featuring rookie Cooper Flagg and Anthony Davis.

Irving will most likely miss most of the 2025-26 campaign due to his torn ACL. However, adding a player of Russell's caliber should keep the Mavericks afloat in a competitive Western Conference, where the Mavs fell to a 39-43 record and were eliminated in the Play-In Tournament last season.