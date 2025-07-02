The Dallas Mavericks organization recently held its Mavs Academy Hoop Camp to kick off the summer, offering a fun environment for kids to come and learn the fundamentals of basketball with players on the team. During the event, No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg made an appearance and went out of his way to do something that will have the fanbase respecting him even more.

Flagg, who is 18 years old, was one of the players attending the Mavs Academy Hoop Camp on Tuesday. He made sure to stick around and help kids learn the game of basketball while also playing games with them and signing autographs, according to insider Joey Mistretta.

“Mavericks No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg attended the Mavs Academy Hoop Camp today. ‘It was a ton of fun,' said Cooper Flagg. ‘I love working with kids and getting in the gym— I was them not too long ago, so it's fun to see the next generation.' Flagg signed autographs, participated in skills drills, and played knock-out with the campers and coaches.”

Looks like the No. 1 prospect is already making a good first impression with young Mavericks fans. That's one way to win the fanbase over, especially this early in his pro career. Cooper Flagg is seemingly having fun before the Summer League kicks off on July 10.

Expectations are high for the former Duke Blue Devils star. Flagg is considered one of the best prospects in recent years, as he doesn't have many weaknesses in his game, if any. He entered the NBA after playing just one year at Duke, where he averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game. Cooper Flagg also owned a 48.1% field goal percentage and shot 38.5% from beyond the three-point line.

He's now on a Mavericks team playing alongside Anthony Davis, and the franchise is hopeful that Kyrie Irving will return next season from injury. If Dallas can stay healthy, which was an issue late last season, then this team could be a serious problem in the Western Conference.