The Dallas Mavericks pulled off a shocking trade on Saturday, sending Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for big man Anthony Davis. The veteran will now become the team's new franchise star and could potentially make his debut as soon as Tuesday.

The Mavericks have listed AD and Max Christie as questionable to play against the Philadelphia 76ers, per Marc Stein. Keep in mind, Davis was listed as questionable a lot this season as a member of the Lakers but ended up playing most of the time.

This trade has left Dallas fans with a sour taste in their mouths given that Doncic just took the franchise to the NBA Finals last season. Doncic also led the league in scoring.

Yet, their concerns with his weight and conditioning led to Nico Harrison's rash decision to part ways with their most beloved player, also saying “defense wins championships” and voicing he thinks Davis is the missing piece.

“I believe that defense wins championships,” the Mavericks GM told ESPN. “I believe that getting an All-Defensive center and an All-NBA player with a defensive mindset gives us a better chance. We're built to win now and in the future.”

There's no questioning the type of player that AD is. He's been one of the best two-way talents in the Association for many years now and he's enjoying a marvelous campaign, averaging 25.7 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per night. AD should form a wonderful pick-and-roll duo with Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving, and perhaps they will make a deep run in the playoffs.

However, Davis is a walking Band-Aid. Doncic is 25 and was nothing but spectacular in a Mavericks jersey. It's still very difficult to comprehend what's happened, but hopefully, AD can hit the ground running with his new team and give fans something to cheer about. That may happen as soon as Tuesday.