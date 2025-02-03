When the Dallas Mavericks traded All-NBA superstar Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round draft pick, the move left fans, players, media members, and executives in disbelief. The blockbuster, three-team deal has everyone across the NBA questioning why Dallas made such a stunning trade.

Nico Harrison and the Mavericks' reason for trading Luka Doncic

Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison pulled off one of the most surprising trades in NBA history. Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Harrison revealed that he only negotiated with the Lakers and never explored other trade options for Doncic. He also mentioned that Doncic had never expressed a desire to leave or indicated that he wouldn't sign an extension in the future.

Harrison also revealed that Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd was kept in the dark about the trade talks with the Lakers until the deal was finalized.

The Mavericks' concerns about Doncic's conditioning, weight, and his off-court commitment to improving these aspects for better durability have been widely documented.

According to multiple reports, the Mavericks' highlighted frustration with Doncic's lack of focus on conditioning. Despite being listed at 6-foot-6 (1.98m) and 230 pounds (104kg) by NBA.com, he was reportedly over 260 pounds (118kg) early in the season.

His weight has raised concerns about the extra pounds contributing to his susceptibility to injuries, including a calf strain he suffered on Christmas Day during a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Dallas Mavericks focusing on defense with the arrival of Anthony Davis

Harrison also emphasized the importance of defense in winning championships, noting how acquiring an All-NBA and All-Defensive big man like AD would significantly bolster their defensive capabilities.

Having a long-standing working relationship with Davis from his time at Nike, Harrison was well-prepared for the deal. After processing the shock of the trade, Davis agreed to waive the trade bonus in his contract to help the Mavericks manage their luxury tax situation before making his way to Dallas.

As for Doncic, a common sentiment emerging from Dallas is that the Mavericks are done with him.

Despite the uproar, Harrison stood by his decision, telling reporters, “We definitely understand the magnitude of what just transpired. It's definitely not lost on us.” However, he left everyone puzzled when he concluded the press conference by acknowledging that he wouldn't remain as the Mavs' GM for long if the trade doesn't pan out in the team's favor.

The Mavs currently sit eighth in the Western Conference with a 26-23 record. Doncic had propelled Dallas to an unexpected run to the 2024 NBA Finals, and now Harrison is counting on the team's revamped core, anchored by Davis and star guard Kyrie Irving, to replicate that success. However, if the team falls short, Harrison's legacy will be marked by the trade that sent away a young phenom at the peak of his career.

Averaging 30.9 points over his 50 career playoff games, Luka Doncic ranks second all-time, just behind Michael Jordan.