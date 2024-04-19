DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks practiced Friday before leaving for Los Angeles. With their first round playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers set to begin on Sunday, head coach Jason Kidd provided the latest injury update.
Kidd said that Tim Hardaway Jr., who is dealing with an illness, did not practice Friday. The Mavs head coach was also asked about Dereck Lively II's status.
“He was good,” Kidd said of Lively after practice on Friday. “He was good today. We will look at tomorrow. Everything is trending in the right direction. He's been great with that second unit. He's ready to go.”
Lively dealt with a knee injury during the final few weeks of the regular season. And then last Friday, Lively's mother, Kathy, passed away following a battle with cancer. The Mavericks have been there for Lively, and the entire city of Dallas is supporting the rookie.
And it appears that Lively will play on Sunday.
As for Hardaway, his status is not certain. He is currently battling an illness but Kidd expects the veteran to join the team in Los Angeles.
Tim Hardaway Jr.'s impact on Mavericks
Hardaway had an inconsistent overall performance during the 2023-24 season. Still, he enjoyed some big moments as the Mavericks sixth man throughout the year.
He finished the regular season averaging 14.4 points per game on 40.2 percent field goal and 35.3 percent three-point shooting. Hardaway is a player who averages 7.6 three-point attempts per outing, so Dallas will need his long-range prowess against the Clippers without question.
In all reality, defense will be the difference-maker in the series. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are going lead the Mavericks' potent offense. With that being said, having a player like Hardaway who can catch fire quickly will prove to be important in the playoffs. Los Angeles is going to place their primary focus on Irving and Doncic, so the Mavs role players will need to step up.
It has been an extended break for the Mavs after clinching a playoff spot. They were, of course, happy to have avoided the NBA Play-In Tournament, but Dallas is ready to return to action on Sunday.
“Yeah, it's been a long break,” Kidd said Friday. “Which is not a bad thing. But I think we are ready, I think they are tired of… practicing against each other. Yeah, it's going to start Sunday. We will leave this afternoon and get ready.”
As things stand right now, there is a good chance that the Mavericks will be at full strength heading into Game 1 of the series. Meanwhile, Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard is currently battling injury uncertainty. His status will be worth closely monitoring ahead of tip-off on Sunday.