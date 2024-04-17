The Los Angeles Clippers officially began their week of practice in advance of their first round series against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. As the Clippers and Mavs prepare for their series, all eyes are on Kawhi Leonard and his injury status.
Leonard missed the Clippers last eight games in the regular season with right knee inflammation and never felt close to returning. He missed a couple of important games against the Denver Nuggets, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Phoenix Suns as the Clippers fought for playoff seeding.
The Clippers went through their first practice since the regular season ended in Los Angeles on Tuesday, with multiple segments planned out. Since the Clippers conduct media availability before practice, it was initially unclear what Leonard was able to do.
On Wednesday, head coach Tyronn Lue said the Clippers broke their practice down into multiple segments.
“We did film session yesterday, personnel, play edit, just going over what they do, what they like to do, and then just their play sets,” Tyronn Lue explained. “And then yesterday went through a walkthrough of five plays to start and just how we wanted to guard it and defend it. And then what did we do after that? Station work with plays and then we did some defensive stations and then we came back and played a little half court. Five on five.”
When ClutchPoints followed up to ask if he participated in any of the five-on-five work, Lue said no.
“No. No five on five. No.”
The Clippers will have four days of practices this week before hosting Luka Doncic and the Mavs in Sunday's Game 1 at Crypto.com Arena. With all the game-planning, however, Tyronn Lue says he's not preparing as if Kawhi Leonard will not be playing Game 1.
“No, I’m preparing for him, to have him on the court,” Lue responded.
Lue was additionally asked about what the ramp-up process would look like for Kawhi Leonard, but could not commit to anything. Instead, he's leaving it in the hands of the Clippers medical staff.
“Yeah, not sure yet. Like I said, letting medical take over and you know, whatever is the best thing for Kawhi, making sure you protect him first. But whatever is best for him is what we're going to do. Not sure of the minutes yet, or how long he'll be able to play. So we're just, we just kind of wait and take it day by day.”
Leonard, who played 68 games this season, played the most games he's played in a regular season since the 2016-17 season when he played 74. In his 68 appearances this season, Leonard averaged 23.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.6 steals per game on 52.5 percent shooting from the field and 41.7 percent from three.
Mavs star Luka Doncic led the league in scoring this season, averaging 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists, and 1.4 steals per game on 48.7 percent shooting from the field and 38.2 percent from three. His season will likely have him as a finalist for the NBA's Most Valuable Player.
At 34 points per game, Luka Doncic is likely going to have massive scoring performances. In face, he's played against the Clippers 31 times in his career and has scored at least 40 points against them 10 games. The Clippers are 5-5 all-time when Doncic scores at least 40 points, including 3-2 in the playoffs. Of those 31 games, Doncic has been on the losing end 19 times.
“They're a tough team when Luka has 40, 15, and eight or nine, so we know he's going to score the basketball. He's that good. He's going to get enough attempts to score the basketball. So we just can’t let him get 40, 15 and eight. If he gets 40 and five or 40 and four, that's a different team. So now guys are not getting open 3s, guys are not getting shots. And so you just got to kind of pick your poison and kind of see how the night’s going, see what he has going that night and then kind of take it from there. But if he has those 40-point games but he having 15 or 16 assists, you in for a long night.”
Game 1 between the Clippers and Mavs is scheduled to tip off on Sunday at 12:30 PM PST.