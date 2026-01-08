The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the playoffs, and it appears quarterback Aaron Rodgers couldn't be happier. Leading up to the team's Wild Card matchup against the Houston Texans, Rodgers managed to find another way to jab the New York Jets while defending head coach Mike Tomlin.

While talking with media members, the former four-time MVP Award winner claimed one reason he loves playing for Tomlin is that stories and situations do not leak out of the franchise to the media, according to Brooke Pryor of ESPN. Rodgers also said it was refreshing playing for the Steelers, as he was able to focus on playing football and not have to worry about outside noise.

“One thing I really love, and it's kind of the antithesis of where I was, is there's not really any leaks in the boat,” said Rodgers. “Every year, you have difficulties and adversity, both on the field and off the field. And to go through a season like this and be able to focus on football and not have a lot of other little bulls*** out there has been really nice.”

Article Continues Below

Aaron Rodgers on Mike Tomlin: “Mike T has had an incredible career as a HC to go that long and never have losing season. It’s unbelievable. There’s always going to be something. … Mike T’s probably like me. Doesn’t give a whole lot of shit about any of those comments.” pic.twitter.com/aBPAbI6OQd — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) January 8, 2026

Aaron Rodgers, who is 42 years old, had quite the roller coaster of a campaign during his first year in Pittsburgh. However, the regular season ended with a playoff berth, marking the first time the 21-year veteran reached the postseason since 2022, which was his final year with the Green Bay Packers.

The Steelers will take on the Texans on Monday, January 12. It will be the first home playoff game in Pittsburgh since the 2020 season. It also marks the fifth postseason appearance in the last six seasons, and is Mike Tomlin's 13th playoff appearance as the team's head coach.