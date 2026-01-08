On Sunday afternoon, the San Francisco 49ers will hit the road to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round of the NFC playoffs. The 49ers missed out on the number one seed in the NFC with a home loss to the Seattle Seahawks last weekend, and now, they will have to go on the road to face the defending Super Bowl champions in what is sure to be a hostile environment in Philadelphia.

The 49ers have had numerous question marks on the injury front this week, including star offensive lineman Trent Williams, but on Thursday, they got a positive update on his status.

“Great news for the 49ers: Trent Williams is back at practice, a fully-padded session. This is an indication that he’s on track to return for the playoff game in Philadelphia,” reported David Lombardi of the SF Standard on X, formerly Twitter.

The 49ers also got a key status update on wide receiver Ricky Pearsall.

“Ricky Pearsall is working off on the side during practice and he is wearing a jersey,” reported Lombardi on X.

The 49ers would certainly love to have both Williams and Pearsall in the lineup when they hit the road to take on an Eagles defense that was among the best units in the NFL this year, and tends to ramp up the pressure in the biggest moments.

In any case, the 49ers and Eagles are slated to kick off on Sunday at 4:30 pm ET from Philadelphia, with the winner moving on and the loser going home.