The Dallas Mavericks and former Los Angeles Lakers player Alex Fudge have reportedly agreed to a two-way contract, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
Fudge spent the majority of the 2023-24 season in the G League. He did see four games of NBA action, though. The 20-year-old played his college ball at LSU and Florida. He recorded better numbers with LSU and decided to enter the NBA Draft.
However, Fudge was not selected during the 2023 NBA Draft. The Lakers gave him an opportunity during the NBA Summer League and that led to a two-way deal with LA for Fudge.
As aforementioned, he spent most of his time this season with the South Bay Lakers. He averaged 7.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per outing in the G League. Now Fudge will look to earn a role with the Mavericks at some point down the road.
The move to sign Fudge comes immediately after Dallas converted AJ Lawson's contract to a standard NBA deal. Lawson had performed well with the Mavs' G League team, the Texas Legends, and earned a new contract as a result.
Fudge is surely hoping for a similar result. He is a versatile wing with potential and should continue to progress at just 20 years old. Dallas is always looking to get deeper, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Fudge make an impact for the Mavs at some point.
As for the Mavericks' 2023-24 season, they are currently eighth in the Western Conference. Dallas is currently struggling after previously winning seven consecutive games. They will attempt to bounce back on Tuesday in a home clash with the Indiana Pacers.