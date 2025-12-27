As trade speculation continues to swirl around Dallas Mavericks star forward Anthony Davis, a new report suggests that any potential deal with the Atlanta Hawks would stop well short of including the franchise’s cornerstone guard.

During an appearance on NBA on Prime, NBA insider Chris Haynes reported that Atlanta remains intrigued by the possibility of acquiring Anthony Davis, but not at the cost of Trae Young.

“Sources tell me that the Atlanta Hawks remain very intrigued with the possibility of acquiring Anthony Davis via a trade,” Haynes said. “Now the Hawks out of all the suitors out there that are interested – the Hawks, they present a pretty attractive asset package that could make things interesting. But if you look at where AD is at in his career, he has this season and next season left and after that he could become a free agent with a player option. So, any teams that try to acquire him will have to really consider giving him an extension. And so with that being said, if a deal was able to materialize between the Hawks and the Dallas Mavericks, I was told it would not involve Trae Young.”

Davis, 32, is in the first season of a three-year, $175.6 million contract with Dallas Mavericks. The deal includes a player option for the 2027–28 season worth $62.7 million, and Davis is earning $54.1 million this season. His contract structure remains a central consideration for any interested team, as acquiring him would likely require a long-term commitment beyond his current deal.

Haynes added that Dallas’ priorities in any Davis trade would center on flexibility and future assets.

“Dallas will likely want expiring deals, young assets, and picks and probably likely to include the No. 1 pick from last season Zaccharie Risacher,” Haynes said. “So, with all that being said … the Hawks and Dallas is something to definitely monitor looking ahead to the trade deadline.”

Risacher, the 20-year-old forward selected first overall in the 2024 NBA Draft, has emerged as a potential centerpiece in speculative frameworks. He is averaging 10.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and one steal per game while shooting 45.9 percent from the field and 33.9 percent from three-point range across 29 appearances, playing 24.4 minutes per contest.

The rookie is earning $13.1 million this season as part of a four-year, $57 million contract that includes a team option for the 2027–28 season before he becomes a restricted free agent. His age, production and team-controlled salary make him an appealing asset for a Mavericks team weighing both present competitiveness and long-term planning.

For Atlanta, the appeal of Davis lies in adding an elite two-way presence to a roster built around Young, rather than reshaping the backcourt entirely. The Hawks have struggled to gain consistency this season and continue to evaluate pathways to elevate their ceiling without sacrificing their franchise guard.

Atlanta (15–17) will attempt to snap a five-game losing streak Saturday night when it hosts the New York Knicks (21–9) at 8 p.m. ET on NBA TV, closing out a five-game homestand after Friday’s 126–111 loss to the Miami Heat.

Dallas (12–20), meanwhile, will continue its three-game road trip Saturday evening with a matchup against the Sacramento Kings (7–23) at 5 p.m. ET as it looks to rebound from a 126–116 Christmas Day loss to the Golden State Warriors. As the deadline approaches, Davis’ contract, health and value remain at the center of one of the league’s most closely watched trade discussions.