Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall did not stay silent after the fight between Jose Alvarado and Mark Williams in the intense matchup between the Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans. Marshall went online with a short message for his former Pelicans teammate: “Say no more twin, don’t worry about it.” The “twin” was Alvarado, and the loyalty was clear. The Suns–Pelicans game had already turned heated after a hard screen and quick shoves led to both Alvarado and Williams getting ejected in the third quarter.

“Say no more twin don't worry about it.” Naji Marshall reacts to the Williams/Alvarado scuffle 👀🍿 (via NajiMarshall/ IG) https://t.co/N1h9tH1QqU pic.twitter.com/tQxCEHrlQ0 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

Naji Marshall’s voice carries weight because of history. He played with Alvarado in New Orleans from 2021 to 2024 before signing a three-year, $27 million deal with the Mavericks. With Dallas set to face the Suns on Feb. 10, intrigue builds fast. One question now lingers: will Naji Marshall stay true to his words?